Upcoming Ravi Coltrane Performances Announced at Symphony Space in Manhattan
Ravi Coltrane is performing Feb 3-5 as part of his residency at Symphony Space in Manhattan. Performances include a night of duos, featuring Ravi with James Carney and with Allan Mednard (Feb 3), a performance by Ravi's Freedom Trio (Feb 4), and a world premiere concert of the groundbreaking music of Ravi's parents, John and Alice Coltrane, in the Peter Jay Sharp Theater.
Ravi Coltrane: Duos
Thursday, February 3
7:30pm
Leonard Nimoy Thalia theater
$30, $26 for Members, $20 for Those 30 and Under
Coltrane kicks off his Symphony Space Residency with an intimate night of duos, featuring a set with James Carney (piano), and a set with Allan Mednard (drums/percussion).
Ravi Coltrane's Freedom Trio
Friday, February 4
7:30pm
Leonard Nimoy Thalia theater
$30, $26 for Members, $20 for Those 30 and Under
Coltrane's Freedom Trio-Ravi Coltrane (saxophone), Nick Jozwiak (bass), and Savannah Harris (drums)-lights up the stage with a celebratory evening of incredible jazz.
Ravi Coltrane
Cosmic Music: A Contemporary Exploration into the Music of John and Alice Coltrane
Saturday, February 5, 2022
8pm
Peter Jay Sharp Theater
$35-$45, $30-$38 for Members, $25 for Those 30 and Under
In this spectacular world premiere event, Ravi Coltrane and his band explore the groundbreaking, mystical, and spiritual music of his parents, John and Alice Coltrane.
For more information visit: https://www.symphonyspace.org/