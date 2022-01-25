Upcoming Ravi Coltrane Performances Announced at Symphony Space in Manhattan

Ravi Coltrane is performing Feb 3-5 as part of his residency at Symphony Space in Manhattan. Performances include a night of duos, featuring Ravi with James Carney and with Allan Mednard (Feb 3), a performance by Ravi's Freedom Trio (Feb 4), and a world premiere concert of the groundbreaking music of Ravi's parents, John and Alice Coltrane, in the Peter Jay Sharp Theater.

Ravi Coltrane: Duos

Thursday, February 3

7:30pm

Leonard Nimoy Thalia theater

$30, $26 for Members, $20 for Those 30 and Under

Coltrane kicks off his Symphony Space Residency with an intimate night of duos, featuring a set with James Carney (piano), and a set with Allan Mednard (drums/percussion).

Ravi Coltrane's Freedom Trio

Friday, February 4

7:30pm

Leonard Nimoy Thalia theater

$30, $26 for Members, $20 for Those 30 and Under

Coltrane's Freedom Trio-Ravi Coltrane (saxophone), Nick Jozwiak (bass), and Savannah Harris (drums)-lights up the stage with a celebratory evening of incredible jazz.

Ravi Coltrane

Cosmic Music: A Contemporary Exploration into the Music of John and Alice Coltrane

Saturday, February 5, 2022

8pm

Peter Jay Sharp Theater

$35-$45, $30-$38 for Members, $25 for Those 30 and Under

In this spectacular world premiere event, Ravi Coltrane and his band explore the groundbreaking, mystical, and spiritual music of his parents, John and Alice Coltrane.

For more information visit: https://www.symphonyspace.org/