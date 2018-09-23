Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Sep. 23
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, September 23, 2018 onwards. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed on BroadwayWorld.com!
To browse the complete listings, sign up for email alerts and more, click here.
9/24/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in DOGFIGHT and NATIVE GARDENS at Eagle Theatre
Click Here for More Information
9/24/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in LOVE NEVER DIES at National Tour
Click Here for More Information
9/24/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in LOVE NEVER DIES at National Tour
Click Here for More Information
9/24/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in LOVE NEVER DIES at National Tour
Click Here for More Information
9/24/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in LOVE NEVER DIES at National Tour
Click Here for More Information
9/24/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in SISTAS: The Musical at St. Luke's Theatre
Click Here for More Information
9/24/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in UTAH SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL 2019 SEASON at Utah Shakespeare Festival
Click Here for More Information
9/24/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in TITANIC at Broadway Theatre TBA
Click Here for More Information
9/24/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in TITANIC at Broadway Theatre TBA
Click Here for More Information
9/24/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK at Signature Theatre Company
Click Here for More Information
9/24/2018 Equity Performer Auditions in MUSICAL THEATRE WEST 2018-19 SEASON **Updated** at Musical Theatre West
Click Here for More Information
9/24/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in OLIVER! **Updated** at Musical Theatre West
Click Here for More Information
9/24/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in OLIVER! **Updated** at Musical Theatre West
Click Here for More Information
9/24/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in DIANA at La Jolla Playhouse
Click Here for More Information
9/24/2018 Equity Chorus Call Singers in DIANA at La Jolla Playhouse
Click Here for More Information
9/24/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in DIANA at La Jolla Playhouse
Click Here for More Information
9/24/2018 Submission in THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE at Various
Click Here for More Information
9/24/2018 Submission in A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
Click Here for More Information
9/24/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in DOGFIGHT **Revised** at Eagle Theatre
Click Here for More Information
9/25/2018 - 9/27/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in TITANIC at Broadway Theatre TBA
Click Here for More Information
9/25/2018 - 9/27/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in A MAN FOR ALL SEASONS at Fellowship for the Performing Arts, Inc.
Click Here for More Information
9/25/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in CLOUD 9 **Date Change** at Central Square Theater
Click Here for More Information
9/25/2018 OPEN Adult Singers in BILLY ELLIOT: THE MUSICAL at Garden Theatre
Click Here for More Information
9/26/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in ALADDIN at National Tour
Click Here for More Information
9/26/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in ALADDIN at National Tour
Click Here for More Information
9/26/2018 - 9/29/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE 90'S MUSICAL **Dates Added** at National Tour
Click Here for More Information
9/26/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in ARGYLE THEATRE 2018-19 LAST 3 SHOWS at Argyle Entertainment LLC
Click Here for More Information
9/26/2018 OPEN Child Performers in BILLY ELLIOT: THE MUSICAL at Garden Theatre
Click Here for More Information
9/27/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in ALADDIN at National Tour
Click Here for More Information
9/27/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in ALADDIN at National Tour
Click Here for More Information
For more Equity Auditions, click here.