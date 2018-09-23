AUDITIONS
Click Here for More Articles on AUDITIONS

Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Sep. 23

Sep. 23, 2018  

Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, September 23, 2018 onwards. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed on BroadwayWorld.com!

To browse the complete listings, sign up for email alerts and more, click here.



9/24/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in DOGFIGHT and NATIVE GARDENS at Eagle Theatre
Click Here for More Information

9/24/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in LOVE NEVER DIES at National Tour
Click Here for More Information

9/24/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in LOVE NEVER DIES at National Tour
Click Here for More Information

9/24/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in LOVE NEVER DIES at National Tour
Click Here for More Information

9/24/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in LOVE NEVER DIES at National Tour
Click Here for More Information

9/24/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in SISTAS: The Musical at St. Luke's Theatre
Click Here for More Information

9/24/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in UTAH SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL 2019 SEASON at Utah Shakespeare Festival
Click Here for More Information

9/24/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in TITANIC at Broadway Theatre TBA
Click Here for More Information

9/24/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in TITANIC at Broadway Theatre TBA
Click Here for More Information

9/24/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in BY THE WAY, MEET VERA STARK at Signature Theatre Company
Click Here for More Information

9/24/2018 Equity Performer Auditions in MUSICAL THEATRE WEST 2018-19 SEASON **Updated** at Musical Theatre West
Click Here for More Information

9/24/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in OLIVER! **Updated** at Musical Theatre West
Click Here for More Information

9/24/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in OLIVER! **Updated** at Musical Theatre West
Click Here for More Information

9/24/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in DIANA at La Jolla Playhouse
Click Here for More Information

9/24/2018 Equity Chorus Call Singers in DIANA at La Jolla Playhouse
Click Here for More Information

9/24/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in DIANA at La Jolla Playhouse
Click Here for More Information

9/24/2018 Submission in THINGS I KNOW TO BE TRUE at Various
Click Here for More Information

9/24/2018 Submission in A CHRISTMAS CAROL at Cincinnati Playhouse in the Park
Click Here for More Information

9/24/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in DOGFIGHT **Revised** at Eagle Theatre
Click Here for More Information

9/25/2018 - 9/27/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in TITANIC at Broadway Theatre TBA
Click Here for More Information

9/25/2018 - 9/27/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in A MAN FOR ALL SEASONS at Fellowship for the Performing Arts, Inc.
Click Here for More Information

9/25/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in CLOUD 9 **Date Change** at Central Square Theater
Click Here for More Information

9/25/2018 OPEN Adult Singers in BILLY ELLIOT: THE MUSICAL at Garden Theatre
Click Here for More Information

9/26/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in ALADDIN at National Tour
Click Here for More Information

9/26/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in ALADDIN at National Tour
Click Here for More Information

9/26/2018 - 9/29/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in CRUEL INTENTIONS: THE 90'S MUSICAL **Dates Added** at National Tour
Click Here for More Information

9/26/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in ARGYLE THEATRE 2018-19 LAST 3 SHOWS at Argyle Entertainment LLC
Click Here for More Information

9/26/2018 OPEN Child Performers in BILLY ELLIOT: THE MUSICAL at Garden Theatre
Click Here for More Information

9/27/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in ALADDIN at National Tour
Click Here for More Information

9/27/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in ALADDIN at National Tour
Click Here for More Information



For more Equity Auditions, click here.

Related Articles


More Hot Stories For You

  • Confirmed! Lily James and Gillian Anderson to Go Toe to Toe in West End ALL ABOUT EVE
  • Breaking: Annette Bening and Tracy Letts to Star in ALL MY SONS on Broadway
  • The Music Of HARRY POTTER AND THE CURSED CHILD Will Be Released November 2
  • Tommy Wiseau Plans to Bring Musical Version of THE ROOM to Broadway in Two Years
  • Photo Flash: DANCING WITH THE STARS Vet Mark Ballas Struts Into KINKY BOOTS!
  • Photo Exclusive: THE PLAY THAT GOES WRONG Opens In Pittsburgh

    • Before you go...

    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram
       