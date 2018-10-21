Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Oct. 21
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, October 21, 2018 onwards. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed on BroadwayWorld.com!
10/22/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in A CHILD'S CHRISTMAS IN WALES at Irish Repertory Theatre
10/22/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in THEATRE EXILE 2018-19 2nd HALF OF SEASON at Theatre Exile
10/22/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in UTAH SHAKESPEARE FESTIVAL 2019 SEASON at Utah Shakespeare Festival
10/22/2018 Submission in NONSENSE AND BEAUTY at Repertory Theatre of St. Louis
10/22/2018 OPEN Singers in FESTIVAL OF THE LION KING at Walt Disney World Company
10/22/2018 - 10/24/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in MACBETH at Red Bull Theater
10/22/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in SINGIN' IN THE RAIN at Atlanta Lyric Theatre
10/22/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in BEEHIVE at City of Lone Tree for the Lone Tree Arts Center
10/22/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in LYRIC THEATRE OF OKLAHOMA 2019 SEASON at Lyric Theatre of Oklahoma
10/23/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in JOSEPH.....TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Utah Shakespeare Festival
10/23/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in JOSEPH.....TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Utah Shakespeare Festival
10/23/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in JOSEPH.....TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Utah Shakespeare Festival
10/23/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in JOSEPH.....TECHNICOLOR DREAMCOAT at Utah Shakespeare Festival
10/23/2018 OPEN in MEMPHIS at Actors' Playhouse
10/23/2018 OPEN Male Dancers in LIVE STREAMING HOLIDAY EVENT at Broadway Cares
10/23/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in A NOISE WITHIN 2019 SPRING SEASON at A Noise Within
10/23/2018 - 10/31/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR **Updated** at National Tour
10/24/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in JAGGED LITTLE PILL **Revised Time** at Developmental Lab
10/24/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in JAGGED LITTLE PILL **Revised Time** at Developmental Lab
10/24/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in GEORGIA MERTCHING IS DEAD at Ensemble Studio Theatre
10/24/2018 Submission in RED MAPLE **Revised** at Capital Repertory Theatre
10/24/2018 OPEN Singers in MOVE IT! SHAKE IT! MOUSEKEDANCE IT! at Walt Disney World Company
10/24/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in FROZEN at National Tour
10/24/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in FROZEN at National Tour
10/25/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in TELL THEM I'M STILL YOUNG at American Theater Group
10/25/2018 Stage Manager in WHITE PLAINS PERFORMING ARTS CENTER 2018-19 SEASON at White Plains Performing Arts Center
10/25/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in TWILIGHT TO LOS ANGELES: 1992 at Rep Stage at Howard Community College
10/25/2018 OPEN Singers in MOVE IT! SHAKE IT! MOUSEKEDANCE IT! at Walt Disney World Company
10/25/2018 Submission in MINOR FANTASTICAL KINGDOMS at University of Delaware
10/26/2018 Submission in ENTERING INCOMPLETE MAP DATA AREA at Showcase
