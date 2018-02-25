Upcoming Equity Auditions Sunday, Feb. 25
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's upcoming listings of Equity Auditions, as of Sunday, February 25, 2018 onwards. Catch up below on anything that you might have missed on BroadwayWorld.com!
To browse the complete listings, sign up for email alerts and more, click here.
2/26/2018 Equity Performer Auditions in NEWSIES at Aurora Theatre, Inc.
Click Here for More Information
2/26/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in HOPE SUMMER REPERTORY THEATRE 2018 SEASON at Hope Summer Repertory Theatre
Click Here for More Information
2/26/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in CHICAGO at Ambassador Theatre
Click Here for More Information
2/26/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in CHICAGO at Ambassador Theatre
Click Here for More Information
2/26/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in RODGERS & HAMMERSTEIN’S OKLAHOMA at St. Ann's Warehouse
Click Here for More Information
2/26/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in DAYBREAK **Updated** at Pan Asian Repertory
Click Here for More Information
2/26/2018 - 2/27/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in OLNEY THEATRE CENTER 2018-19 SEASON PLAYS **Revised** at Olney Theatre Corporation
Click Here for More Information
2/26/2018 - 2/27/2018 OPEN in AN INCIDENT AT PENIEL at Crossways Theatre Company
Click Here for More Information
2/26/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in MARRIOTT THEATRE 2018 SEASON at Marriott Lincolnshire
Click Here for More Information
2/26/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in 2 ACROSS at Coachella Valley Repertory
Click Here for More Information
2/26/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in CARDBOARD PIANO **Revised** at International City Theatre
Click Here for More Information
2/26/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in GUYS AND DOLLS at Theatre Under the Stars
Click Here for More Information
2/26/2018 - 2/27/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in BAY STREET THEATRE 2018 LORT SEASON at Bay Street Theater
Click Here for More Information
2/26/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in ROCK N' ROLL REDEMPTION at Seven Angels Theatre
Click Here for More Information
2/26/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Singers in KINKY BOOTS at Al Hirschfeld Theatre
Click Here for More Information
2/26/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Singers in KINKY BOOTS at Al Hirschfeld Theatre
Click Here for More Information
2/26/2018 OPEN in 12 PEERS THEATER 2018 SEASON **Updated** at 12 Peers Theater
Click Here for More Information
2/26/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in SEX TIPS FOR STRAIGHT WOMEN FROM A GAY MAN at The 777 Theatre
Click Here for More Information
2/26/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in THE LION KING at Broadway and National Tour
Click Here for More Information
2/26/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in WEST SIDE STORY at Guthrie Theater Foundation
Click Here for More Information
2/26/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in WEST SIDE STORY at Guthrie Theater Foundation
Click Here for More Information
2/27/2018 - 2/28/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in BARNSTORMERS THEATRE 2018 SEASON at Barnstormers Inc.
Click Here for More Information
2/27/2018 - 2/28/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in MASON STREET WAREHOUSE 2018 SEASON at Mason Street Warehouse
Click Here for More Information
2/27/2018 - 2/28/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in SHAKESPEARE AND COMPANY 2018 SPT and LORT SEASONS at Shakespeare & Company
Click Here for More Information
2/27/2018 - 2/28/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in MASON STREET WAREHOUSE 2018 SEASON at Mason Street Warehouse
Click Here for More Information
2/27/2018 Equity Principal Auditions in DOGS OF RWANDA at Urban Stages Inc.
Click Here for More Information
2/27/2018 Equity Chorus Call Singers in GUYS AND DOLLS at Theatre Under the Stars
Click Here for More Information
2/27/2018 Equity Chorus Call Female Dancers in GUYS AND DOLLS at Theatre Under the Stars
Click Here for More Information
2/27/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in GUYS AND DOLLS at Theatre Under the Stars
Click Here for More Information
2/27/2018 Equity Chorus Call Male Dancers in THE SECRET GARDEN at Developmental Lab
Click Here for More Information
For more Equity Auditions, click here.