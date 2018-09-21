Up on the Marquee: TOOTSIE Arrives on Broadway!

Click Here for More Articles on TOOTSIE

TOOTSIE will open on Broadway on Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at the Marquis Theatre (210 West 46th Street). Broadway preview performances will begin on Friday, March 29, 2019.

The world premiere comedy musical Tootsie tells the story of a talented but difficult actor who struggles to find work until one show-stopping act of desperation lands him the role of a lifetime - as the star of a new Broadway musical.

TOOTSIE features an original score by Tony Award-winner David Yazbek (The Band's Visit, The Full Monty, Dirty Rotten Scoundrels), a book by Robert Horn (13; Dame Edna, Back with a Vengeance), choreography by Tony Award nominee Denis Jones (Holiday Inn, Honeymoon in Vegas), and musical direction by Andrea Grody (The Band's Visit). Tootsie will be directed by eight-time Tony Award nominee and Olivier Award winner Scott Ellis (She Loves Me, On the Twentieth Century).

TOOTSIE is currently in preview performances for its World Premiere at Broadway In Chicago's Cadillac Palace Theatre (151 West Randolph Street, Chicago, IL) for a strictly limited five-week engagement through Sunday, October 14. Opening night in Chicago is Sunday, September 30.

The company is led by Tony Award nominee Santino Fontana as Michael Dorsey, Lilli Cooper as Julie Nichols, Sarah Stiles as Sandy Lester, John Behlmann as Max Van Horn, Andy Grotelueschen as Jeff Slater, Julie Halston as Rita Marshall, Michael McGrath as Stan Fields, and Reg Rogers as Ron Carlisle.

The company also includes Sissy Bell, Barry Busby, Paula Leggett Chase, Britney Coleman, Leslie Donna Flesner, Jenifer Foote, John Arthur Greene, Drew King, Jeff Kready, Harris Milgrim, Adam Monley, Shina Ann Morris, James Moye, Katerina Papacostas, Diana Vaden, and Anthony Wayne.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Theatre Marquee for "Tootsie"

Theatre Marquee for "Tootsie"

Theatre Marquee for "Tootsie"

Theatre Marquee for "Tootsie"

Related Articles