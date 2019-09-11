Up on the Marquee: TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL Arrives on Broadway

Click Here for More Articles on TINA: THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL

TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL will begin performances on Broadway at the Lunt-Fontanne Theatre (205 West 46th Street) on Saturday, October 12, 2019 with an opening night set for Thursday, November 7, 2019.

Adrienne Warren leads the cast in in the title role, with Daniel J. Watts (Hamilton) as Ike, Dawnn Lewis (The Wiz) as Zelma, Nkeki Obi-Melekwe as Tina Turner (At Some Performances) (Broadway Debut), Myra Lucretia Taylor(Nine) as Gran Georgeanna.

Also included in the company will be Steven Booth (School of Rock), Nick Rashad Burroughs (Kinky Boots), Gerald Caesar (A Bronx Tale), Holli' Conway (Broadway Debut), Kayla Davion (King Kong), Leandra Ellis-Gaston (Broadway Debut), Charlie Franklin (The Book of Mormon), Judith Franklin (Summer: The Donna Summer Musical), Matthew Griffin (Broadway Debut), Sheldon Henry (The Prom), David Jennings (Once On This Island), Ross Lekites(Frozen), Robert Lenzi (Tuck Everlasting), Gloria Manning (Broadway Debut), Rob Marnell (Beautiful), Mehret Marsh (The Lion King), Jhardon DiShon Milton (A Bronx Tale), Destinee Rea (The Book of Mormon), Mars Rucker (Broadway Debut), Jessica Rush(Dear Evan Hansen), Allysa Shorte (Spongebob Squarepants), Carla Stewart (The Color Purple), Jayden Theophile (Broadway Debut), Antonio Watson (Broadway Debut), Justin Schuman (Broadway Debut) and Katie Webber (Rock of Ages).

A new musical based on the life of legendary artist Tina Turner, TINA - THE Tina Turner MUSICAL received its world premiere in April 2018 at the Aldwych Theatre in London where it opened to five-star reviews and continues playing to sold out houses. The West End production is now booking through January 11, 2020. A German production also opened in Spring 2019 at Stage Operettenhaus in Hamburg.

Check out photos of the Broadway marquee below!

Photo Credit: Walter McBride





Related Articles