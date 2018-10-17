MIKE BIRBIGLIA'S THE NEW ONE
Mike Birbiglia's THE NEW ONE

Oct. 17, 2018  

Following an acclaimed off-Broadway run that sold-out immediately, Mike Birbiglia's The New One will begin preview performances at Broadway's Cort Theatre on October 25 and open on November 11 for a limited engagement through January 20, 2019.

Written by Mike Birbiglia, with additional writing by Jennifer Hope Stein, The New One is a new play directed by Seth Barrish (The Barrow Group) with set design for Broadway by Beowulf Boritt (Bernhardt/Hamlet, Come From Away), lighting design by Aaron Copp (Kennedy Center, Lincoln Center), and sound design by Leon Rothenberg (The Waverly Gallery). Mike Birbiglia's The New One will be produced on Broadway by Kevin McCollum (Rent, Avenue Q, In The Heights). This American Life's Ira Glass is Executive Producer. Joe Birbiglia is Associate Producer and Mike Lavoie is Production Consultant.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride

Up on the Marquee: Mike Birbiglia's THE NEW ONE
Theatre Marquee for "Mike Birbiglia's The New One" on Broadway

Up on the Marquee: Mike Birbiglia's THE NEW ONETheatre Marquee for "Mike Birbiglia's The New One" on Broadway

Up on the Marquee: Mike Birbiglia's THE NEW ONETheatre Marquee for "Mike Birbiglia's The New One" on Broadway

