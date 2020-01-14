Up on the Marquee: GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY Moves Into The Belasco

Click Here for More Articles on GIRL FROM THE NORTH COUNTRY

The music of Bob Dylan is coming to Broadway this February with Girl from the North Country. Check out the brand new marquee for the show that just went up at the Belasco Theatre!

Girl from the North Country begins performances on Friday, February 7 at the Belasco Theatre (111 West 44th Street) with the opening night set for Thursday, March 5.

The production stars Todd Almond, Jeannette Bayardelle, Jennifer Blood, Law Terrell Dunford, Matthew Frederick Harris, Caitlin Houlahan, Robert Joy, Tony Award nominee Marc Kudisch, Luba Mason, Ben Mayne, Tom Nelis, Tony Award nominee David Pittu, Colton Ryan, Jay O. Sanders, John Schiappa, Austin Scott, Kimber Elayne Sprawl, Rachel Stern, Chiara Trentalange, Bob Walton, Chelsea Lee Williams, and Tony/Academy Award nominee & two-time Emmy Award winner Mare Winningham.

Celebrated playwright Conor McPherson boldly reimagines the songs of the legendary Bob Dylan in Girl from the North Country- the soaring masterwork about the dreams we keep close, the people we hold dear, and the place we call home.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride



Theatre Marquee for Girl From The North Country

