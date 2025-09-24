Unreleased Luciano Pavarotti Performance Sets November Release

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Nearly three decades after it was recorded, Mercury Studios will release “Pavarotti: The Lost Concert – Live at Llangollen 1995” on November 21, 2025, available on Blu-ray, TVOD and digital platforms.

This previously unreleased performance by the legendary Luciano Pavarotti, recorded at the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod in 1995, will finally be available to fans around the world. This historic concert captures Pavarotti performing with the BBC Philharmonic, soprano Atzuko Kawahara and Corale Rossini.

This year marks what would have been the 90th birthday (October 12) of Pavarotti. To honor this milestone, Decca Records is spearheading PAVAROTTI 90, a worldwide tribute celebrating the tenor's unmatched contribution to classical music, his international appeal, and his legacy of bringing opera to the masses. They will release this concert in full, alongside two never-before-heard tracks from 1955 – the earliest known recordings of his voice, aged just 19.

Keeping a long-held promise, Luciano Pavarotti returned to the small town in North Wales in 1995 to give a special gala concert at the Llangollen International Musical Eisteddfod, forty years after winning a singing competition as part of a choir from his hometown of Modena that changed the course of his life.

Additionally, Decca will release, on the same day, the audio component of The Lost Concert: Live from Llangollen 1995. The recording has been mastered with the latest technology and comes with a 100-page collector’s book filled with essays, photographs, and archive material. It also includes two original 1955 recordings of the Corale Rossini, Bonjour mon coeur and In Nomine Jesu, believed to be the earliest surviving audio featuring Pavarotti’s voice, as well as a rare interview where he recalls his first visit to Wales.

Speaking about the significance of the event, Nicoletta Mantovani (Luciano’s widow) said: “It was the beginning of everything. Luciano often said that without Llangollen, there would have been no career.