Musicals Affected By the TikTok-Universal Fallout: WICKED, PHANTOM & More Banned From the App

Here's why you can't use your favorite musicals on TikToka anymore.
After the fallout between Universal Music Group and TikTok, several cast recordings have been taken off the platform.
While Universal Music Group's departure from the social media app meant that artists like Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande will no longer have their music featured in TikToks, the move has also affected several musicals.
Decca Broadway, a frequent contributor of Broadway cast recordings and movie musical soundtracks, is a subsidary of Universal Music Group. The fallout with TikTok has led to several iconic cast recordings being wiped from the app, with users no longer permitted to use the music in their videos.
The move has inspired several TikTok users to create their own covers of songs for use on the app. Since the original Broadway cast recording of Wicked has been banned, Kristin Chenoweth has released her own cover of "Popular" for future use.
Check out which Broadway cast recordings* and musical theatre albums are blocked on TikTok below!
Wicked
Mamma Mia (Original Broadway Cast Recording and Film Soundtrack)
Guys & Dolls
Les Miserables
SHREK the Musical
The Phantom of the Opera
Spring Awakening
Oklahoma (Original Cast Recording and 2019 Broadway Cast Recording)
Tootsie
Sweet Charity (Film Soundtrack)
Kiss of the Spider Woman
The King and I (Original Cast Album and 2015 Broadway Cast)
Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Canadian Cast Recording)
Jesus Christ Superstar (Film Soundtrack and 20th Anniversary London Cast Recording)
How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (2011 Cast Recording)
Hello, Dolly! (Film Soundtrack)
Hair
Flower Drum Song
The Fantastiks
Evita
Dreamgirls
Damn Yankees
Cats
Carousel (Studio Cast Recording and Original Broadway Cast Album)
Cabaret (Film Soundtrack)
Bye, Bye, Birdie
The Boy Friend
The Boys From Syracuse
Billy Elliot
Boy From Oz
BIG
The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas
The Addams Family
Young Frankenstein
Tell Me On a Sunday
Monty Python's Spamalot
You're A Good Man Charlie Brown
Miss Saigon
Man of La Mancha
The Wild Party
Seussical
Sunset Boulevard
Saturday Night Fever
Riverdance
Selections From Porgy & Bess
Pippin
South Pacific (In Concert at Carnegie Hall)
She Loves Me
Victor/Victoria
Starlight Express
Oliver!
On Your Toes
Once Upon a Mattress
Zigfield Follies of 1936
Cyrano
Call Me Madam
Whoop Up
Texas Lil Darlin'
Roberta/Vagabond King
Seventh Heaven
Song of Norway
St. Louis Woman (Encores!)
Stop the World – I Want to Get Off
The Threepenny Opera
They're Playing Our Song
Two Gentlemen of Verona
Two on the Aisle
Wonderful Town, Starring Rosalind Russell
Jerry Herman's Parade
National Lampoon's Lemmings
The Mystery of Edwin Drood
Mister Wonderful
Lost in the Stars
Lorelei
Look Ma, I'm Dancin'!
Aspects of Love
Applause
Up in Central Park
Annie Get Your Gun
Anything Goes
Carnival
Ankles A Weigh
Beautiful Game
Baker Street
Bloomer Girl
By Jeeves
Carmen Jones
Call Me Mister
A Connecticut Yankee
Coco
The Desert Song/New Moon
Jelly's Last Jam
High Spirits
I Had A Ball
*Original Broadway Cast Recording unless otherwise specified
