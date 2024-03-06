Musicals Affected By the TikTok-Universal Fallout: WICKED, PHANTOM & More Banned From the App

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After the fallout between Universal Music Group and TikTok, several cast recordings have been taken off the platform.

While Universal Music Group's departure from the social media app meant that artists like Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande will no longer have their music featured in TikToks, the move has also affected several musicals.

Decca Broadway, a frequent contributor of Broadway cast recordings and movie musical soundtracks, is a subsidary of Universal Music Group. The fallout with TikTok has led to several iconic cast recordings being wiped from the app, with users no longer permitted to use the music in their videos.

The move has inspired several TikTok users to create their own covers of songs for use on the app. Since the original Broadway cast recording of Wicked has been banned, Kristin Chenoweth has released her own cover of "Popular" for future use.

Check out which Broadway cast recordings* and musical theatre albums are blocked on TikTok below!

Broadway Music Blocked on TikTok

Wicked

Mamma Mia (Original Broadway Cast Recording and Film Soundtrack)

Guys & Dolls

Les Miserables

SHREK the Musical

The Phantom of the Opera

Spring Awakening

Oklahoma (Original Cast Recording and 2019 Broadway Cast Recording)

Tootsie

Sweet Charity (Film Soundtrack)

Kiss of the Spider Woman

The King and I (Original Cast Album and 2015 Broadway Cast)

Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat (Canadian Cast Recording)

Jesus Christ Superstar (Film Soundtrack and 20th Anniversary London Cast Recording)

How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying (2011 Cast Recording)

Hello, Dolly! (Film Soundtrack)

Hair

Flower Drum Song

The Fantastiks

Evita

Dreamgirls

Damn Yankees

Cats

Carousel (Studio Cast Recording and Original Broadway Cast Album)

Cabaret (Film Soundtrack)

Bye, Bye, Birdie

The Boy Friend

The Boys From Syracuse

Billy Elliot

Boy From Oz

BIG

The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas

The Addams Family

Young Frankenstein

Tell Me On a Sunday

Monty Python's Spamalot

You're A Good Man Charlie Brown

Miss Saigon

Man of La Mancha

The Wild Party

Seussical

Sunset Boulevard

Saturday Night Fever

Riverdance

Selections From Porgy & Bess

Pippin

South Pacific (In Concert at Carnegie Hall)

She Loves Me

Victor/Victoria

Starlight Express

Oliver!

On Your Toes

Once Upon a Mattress

Zigfield Follies of 1936

Cyrano

Call Me Madam

Whoop Up

Texas Lil Darlin'

Roberta/Vagabond King

Seventh Heaven

Song of Norway

St. Louis Woman (Encores!)

Stop the World – I Want to Get Off

The Threepenny Opera

They're Playing Our Song

Two Gentlemen of Verona

Two on the Aisle

Wonderful Town, Starring Rosalind Russell

Jerry Herman's Parade

National Lampoon's Lemmings

The Mystery of Edwin Drood

Mister Wonderful

Lost in the Stars

Lorelei

Look Ma, I'm Dancin'!

Aspects of Love

Applause

Up in Central Park

Annie Get Your Gun

Anything Goes

Carnival

Ankles A Weigh

Beautiful Game

Baker Street

Bloomer Girl

By Jeeves

Carmen Jones

Call Me Mister

A Connecticut Yankee

Coco

The Desert Song/New Moon

Jelly's Last Jam

High Spirits

I Had A Ball

*Original Broadway Cast Recording unless otherwise specified