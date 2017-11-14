Two Productions of 42ND STREET Are Vying to Shuffle Off to Broadway

The Post's Michael Riedel has reported that two acclaimed productions of the beloved musical 42nd Street are currently vying for a spot on Broadway.

The first of the two is the acclaimed production at London's Theatre Royal Drury Lane. The production, which recently concluded its run, featured a stunning cast of 43, including 90's pop star, Sheena Easton.

The traditional staging of the show was overseen by some members of the original Broadway team including director Mark Bramble, who also co-wrote the book and Randy Skinner, a former assistant of the late choreographer, Gower Champion. .

On its heels comes an innovative new take on the show from the Drury Lane Theater in Oakbrook Terrace, Ill.

According to the report, director Michael Heitzman has modernized the show, infusing its score with funk, jazz, percussion, hip-hop and rock 'n' roll. The slimmed down production features minimal scenic elements and a slim cast of just fourteen actors. The choreography by After Midnight's Jared Grimes, is said to blend traditional tap dancing with modern street jazz.

Heitzman tells Riedel, "I've always loved the show, but I wanted to take a new look at it. I'm trying to respect the past, but give it a modern twist. So we've stripped away all the big elements and added a modern, gritty feel."

Following a rave review from the Chicago Tribune, Broadway producers are making the trip to Chicago to scout out the innovative new production.

Which production will tap its way to NYC? Only time will tell!





Related Articles