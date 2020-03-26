Tune in to the RAGS PARKLAND SINGS SONGS OF THE FUTURE Virtual Album Release Party

RAGS PARKLAND SINGS SONGS OF THE FUTURE will be holding a virtual album release concert tomorrow, Friday March 27 at 6pm EDT. The album, released exclusively by Broadway Records, will be performed live on the Ars Nova Instagram page. Creator Andrew R. Butler will perform songs from the new cast album, sing a few B-sides and share stories about writing and creating RAGS PARKLAND SINGS SONGS OF THE FUTURE.

The album is currently available for pre-order at www.BroadwayRecords.com.

The Original Cast Recording of this award-winning new musical doubles as a sci-fi concept album, intercutting fictional live recordings of two concerts - one that resurrects the folk music of the 23rd century's civil rights movement - and one that places you in the heart of that life or death struggle, at the underground concert of blues-rock rebels (and constructed humans) Beaux Weathers & The Future. The never-before-heard audio of the band's final performance is framed by the return-to-Earth concert of The Future's only human-born member, Rags Parkland. Combined, they paint an all too familiar picture of perseverance in the face of persecution- a rallying cry for vigilance against the hatred that fuels human evil as we turn the corner into the 24th century.

RAGS PARKLAND SINGS THE SONGS OF THE FUTURE opened on October 15, 2018 to universal acclaim at Ars Nova. Created by Andrew R. Butler, a former Ars Nova resident artist and 2018 Jonathan Larson Grant recipient, this sci-fi folk concert was directed by Jordan Fein. The production won the 2019 Lortel Award for Outstanding Musical and was nominated in six categories.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You