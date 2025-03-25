Trinity Church Joins with The Dessoff Choirs to Present Verdi's Requiem In May

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On Thursday, May 1 and Friday, May 2 at 7:00 PM, Trinity Church will present Giuseppe Verdi's Requiem, IGV 24 in collaboration with The Dessoff Choirs, which is celebrating its 100th Anniversary season.

Together, these two venerable organizations have shaped New York City's cultural landscape, fostering a deep appreciation for choral music. These performances celebrate both legacy as well as musical innovation, and will include the world premiere of a new choral work by Pulitzer Prize-winning composer Tania León, commissioned by Dessoff for the centennial.

The Dessoff Choirs will be joined by Trinity Choir, Downtown Voices, and NOVUS as well as soloists Angela Meade, soprano; J'Nai Bridges, mezzo-soprano; Won Whi Choi, tenor; and Kevin Short, bass-baritone. Both concerts will be conducted by GRAMMY-nominated conductor Malcolm J. Merriweather, director of the New York Philharmonic Chorus and music director of The Dessoff Choirs and Orchestra.

Tickets and information are available here for the May 1 concert and here for the May 2 concert. Tickets go on sale to the public on April 3.

Program Information

Verdi Requiem

Thursday, May 1, 2025 at 7:00 p.m.

Trinity Church

Tickets: On sale starting April 3

Link: https://trinitychurchnyc.org/events/verdi-requiem-2025-05-01

Friday, May 2, 2025 at 7:00 p.m.

Trinity Church

Tickets: On sale starting April 3

Link: https://trinitychurchnyc.org/events/verdi-requiem-2025-05-02

Program:

VERDI: Requiem

TANIA LEÓN: New work (world premiere)

Artists:

The Dessoff Choirs

Trinity Choir

Downtown Voices

NOVUS