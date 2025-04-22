Tribeca Festival 2025 Unveils Short Film Lineup Including Works by Whoopi Goldberg, Ti West, & More

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The 2025 Tribeca Festival has announced its short film lineup, featuring selections across narrative, documentary, animated works, and music videos. Taking place June 4–15 in New York City, the program is thoughtfully curated to inspire, challenge and captivate audiences.

The 2025 shorts lineup will feature 93 selections from 105 filmmakers, including 82 films in competition and 10 music videos. This year’s program spans over 30 countries, including first-ever selections from Ecuador, Zimbabwe, and Curaçao. Among the selections are 49 world premieres, five international premieres, eight North American premieres, and 19 New York premieres. The lineup also welcomes back five directors returning to Tribeca with their latest projects.

World premieres include How I Learned to Die, directed by Manya Glassman and executive produced by Oscar winner Spike Lee, an inspiring story of a 16-year-old girl confronting a life-threatening operation; Jean Jacket, directed by Maxim Nebeker and Lucy Nebeker, produced by and starring AnnaSophia Robb, a heartfelt and hopeful tale of a woman chasing one last shot at her dreams through a high-stakes lottery ticket; and Kiss My Grass, directed by Mary Pryor and Mara Whitehead and executive produced by Rosario Dawson, former NFL football quarterback Colin Kaepernick, Nancy Whiteman and Hilary Yu, a story that uncovers the relentless struggles of Black women in the cannabis business.

Whoopi Goldberg’s curated animated shorts program now features the largest number of animated short films ever in competition at Tribeca, highlighting powerful stories like the yearning for friendship in Snow Bear directed by Aaron Blaise, a lifelong bond that resonates far beyond their final note in the The Piano directed by Avery Kroll, and the haunting, hallucinatory solitude of The Quinta’s Ghost directed by James A. Castillo.

The vibrant music video lineup, curated by music video programmer Sharon Badal, spans the world premiere of Kid Cudi’s new short film Neverland, directed by Ti West and produced by Monkeypaw Productions; the nostalgic, high-energy throwback Rock the Bells from LL Cool J; Jack White’s raw, bluesy anthem That’s How I’m Feeling; and Madame President by Grace Bowers, a gritty, guitar-driven powerhouse.

2025 TRIBECA FESTIVAL SHORTS SELECTION

NARRATIVE SHORTS

/HAAW/ (United States) – New York Premiere. Directed by Joey Scoma.

A Brighter Summer Day For The Lady Avengers (Taiwan, United States) – New York Premiere. Directed by Birdy Wei-Ting Hung.

A West Side Story Story (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Aditya Joshi.

African Family Dinner (Norway, Sudan, Somalia) – North American Premiere. Directed by Ibrahim Mursal.

Aimee Comes First (United States) – New York Premiere. Directed by Aimee Garcia.

Al Fresco (Spain) – New York Premiere. Directed by Ignacio Rodó.

Almost Graduated (Chile) – New York Premiere. Directed by Samantha Copano, Florencia Peña.

Apocalypse Besties (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Kristen Buckels Cantrell.

ATTAGIRL! (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Klimovski.

āyí (United States, China) – World Premiere. Directed by Jiayi Li.

Baby Blues (Norway) – World Premiere. Directed by Helen Komini Knudsen.

Baby Tooth (United States) – Directed by Olivia Accardo.

Beyond Silence (Netherlands) – International Premiere. Directed by Marnie Blok.

Chasing the Party (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Jessie Komitor.

Cherry-Colored Funk (United States) – New York Premiere. Directed by Chelsie Pennello.

Cocoon (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Sujin Jung.

Fame and Other Four Letter Words (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Miranda Kahn.

Fire At Will (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Morgan Gruer.

Gloria (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Kim Blanck.

God’s Lonely Magician (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Walker Higgins.

How I Learned to Die (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Manya Glassman.

I Want To Feel Fun (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Jessica Sanders.

In Jeff We Trust (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Blake Jarvis.

Jean Jacket (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Maxim Nebeker, Lucy Nebeker.

Kisses and Bullets (United States, Iran) – New York Premiere. Directed by Faranak Sahafian.

Little Monsters (France) – New York Premiere. Directed by Pablo Léridon.

LOUD (Canada) – World Premiere. Directed by Adam Azimov.

My Dad, the Rockstar (Canada) – World Premiere. Directed by Kevin Jin Kwan Kim.

New York Day Women (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Fredgy Noël.

Pirateland (Greece, Norway, France) – North American Premiere. Directed by Stavros Petropoulos.

Poreless (United States) – New York Premiere. Directed by Harris Doran.

Red Egg & Ginger (UK) – World Premiere. Directed by Olivia Owyeung.

Rise (Zimbabwe) – World Premiere. Directed by Jessica J. Rowlands.

Sister! (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by John Onieal.

Sorry I'm late (but I brought a choir) (Norway) – North American Premiere. Directed by Håkon Anton Olavsen.

Sunny (Curaçao) – International Premiere. Directed by German Gruber Jr.

Terror Keeps You Slender (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Daniel Serafini-Sauli.

Terror Night (Sweden) – International Premiere. Directed by Jakob Arevärn.

The Hicks Happy Hour (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Kate McCarthy.

The Lord of All Future Space & Time (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Chris Paul Russell.

The Rebirth (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Connie Shi.

The Singers (United States) – New York Premiere. Directed by Sam Davis.

The Wrath of Othell-Yo! (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Kwesi Jones.

Truckload (UK) – World Premiere. Directed by Aella Jordan-Edge.

Wannabe (Ecuador) – World Premiere. Directed by Kat Cattani.

We are Kings (United States) – New York Premiere. Directed by Frank Sun.

Womb (New Zealand) – World Premiere. Directed by Ira Hetaraka.

Zodiac (Belgium) – North American Premiere. Directed by Hans Buyse.

DOCUMENTARY SHORTS

A Drastic Tale (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Chantel Simpson.

Ask Me Anything (Netherlands) – International Premiere. Directed by Wyneke van Nieuwenhuyzen.

Black Tide (France) – New York Premiere. Directed by Kim Yip Tong.

Doc Albany (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Ben Proudfoot.

Expiration Date (United States) – New York Premiere. Directed by Giles Perkins.

Freeman Vines (United States) – New York Premiere. Directed by Tim Kirkman, André Robert Lee.

I hope this email finds you well. (Palestine) – World Premiere. Directed by Asia Zughaiar.

If I Can Dream (UK, Wales) – International Premiere. Directed by Luis Cross.

Kiss My Grass (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Mary Pryor, Mara Whitehead.

Monster Slayer (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Catie Skipp.

Natasha (Italy, Russia) – World Premiere. Directed by Mark Franchetti, Andrew Meier.

Neith Armstrong and the Lanholmites (UK) – World Premiere. Directed by Duncan Cowles.

Oh Yeah! (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Nick Canfield.

Pavilhão (Brazil) – World Premiere. Directed by Victoria Fiore.

Songs of Black Folk (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Haley Watson, Justin Emeka.

The Ban (Ireland, Northern Ireland, UK) – New York Premiere. Directed by Roisin Agnew.

The New Indigo Wave (Puerto Rico) – North American Premiere. Directed by Karla Claudio.

The Patel Motel Story (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Rahul Rohatgi, Amar Shah.

This Land (United States) – New York Premiere. Directed by Mike Bradley.

Watch Over Us (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Carlos Garcia de Dios.

ANIMATED SHORTS

A Night at the Rest Area (Japan) – Directed by Saki Muramoto.

Awaiting the Lightning Bolt (Italy, UK) – Directed by Marco Russo.

Captain Zero: Into the Abyss Part II (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Z Cher-Aimé.

How A River is Born (Brazil) – North American Premiere. Directed by Luma Flôres.

Lily (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Kate Siegel.

Linie 12 (Germany) – World Premiere. Directed by Sarah Schulz.

Ostrich (Switzerland) – World Premiere. Directed by Marie Kenov.

Ovary-Acting (Norway, Sweden, UK) – World Premiere. Directed by Ida Melum.

Petra and the Sun (Chile) – North American Premiere. Directed by Malu Furche, Stefania Malacchini

Playing God (Italy, France) – New York Premiere. Directed by Matteo Burani.

Snow Bear (United States) – New York Premiere. Directed by Aaron Blaise.

Still Moving (Canada) – North American Premiere. Directed by Rui Ting Ji.

The Piano (United States) – World Premiere. Directed by Avery Kroll.

The Quinta’s Ghost (Spain) – World Premiere. Directed by James A. Castillo.

Tigre (Mexico) – World Premiere. Directed by Maria Victoria Sanchez.

MUSIC VIDEOS

“Call Me a Liar” (United States) – Performed by Dola. Directed by Jivensley Alexis, Reece Daniels.

“Carpinteria” (United States) – Performed by Rae Khalil ft. Freddie Gibbs. Directed by Anderson .Paak.

“Even Better” (Australia) – Performed by GRASS. Directed by Kieren Barber Wilson, Walter Mather.

“Fast Edee” (United States) – Performed by ZEBEDEE. Directed by Zebedee Row.

“Forever 21” (United States) – Performed by Bonnie McKee. Directed by Bonnie McKee, David Richardson.

“Madame President” (United States) – Performed by Grace Bowers. Directed by Athena Kulb.

“Neverland” (United States) – Performed by Kid Cudi. Directed by Ti West.

“Qué Más Quieres” (Mexico) – Performed by The Warning. Directed by Paulina Villarreal, Iban Chabes.

“Rock the Bells” (United States) – Performed by LL Cool J. Directed by Gregory Brunkalla.

“That’s How I’m Feeling” (United States) – Performed by Jack White. Directed by Jack White.

TRIBECA MEMBER EXCLUSIVE

Money Talks (United States) - World Premiere. Directed by Tony Mucci.

ABOUT TRIBECA FESTIVAL

The Tribeca Festival, presented by OKX, brings artists and diverse audiences together to celebrate storytelling in all its forms, including film, TV, music, audio storytelling, games, and immersive. With strong roots in independent film, Tribeca is synonymous with creative expression and entertainment. Tribeca champions emerging and established voices, discovers award-winning talent, curates innovative experiences, and introduces new ideas through exclusive premieres, exhibitions, conversations, and live performances.

The Festival was founded by Robert De Niro, Jane Rosenthal, and Craig Hatkoff in 2001 to spur the economic and cultural revitalization of lower Manhattan following the attacks on the World Trade Center. The annual Tribeca Festival will celebrate its 24th year from June 4–15, 2025 in New York City.