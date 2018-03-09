Toronto Production Of COME FROM AWAY Adds Standing Room Locations

With tickets to the new Toronto production of COME FROM AWAY selling out far in advance, those looking for day-of tickets can become very frustrated - although often there are some late releases that bring big smiles on the faces of theatregoers who haven't planned ahead. To further assist those looking for last-minute tickets, the show's producers will begin offering standing-room locations for all performances of the acclaimed musical beginning Tuesday March 13, 2018.

There will be sixteen (16) standing-room locations at the back of the orchestra (ground-floor) level of the theatre priced at only $25 each. They will be available in-person only on a first-come, first-served basis at the theatre's box office on each performance day, at box office opening time - 11 am on matinee days; noon on evening-only-performance days. There is a limit of two standing-room tickets per customer.

COME FROM AWAY continues performances at the Royal Alexandra Theatre. Currently, tickets are available until October 21, 2018. Best availability is July through October. Check daily for late releases. Regular tickets are $39 to $169. Premium seats are also available. Sixteen (16) standing-room locations for each performance are $25 each.

The Royal Alexandra Theatre 260 King St. West, Toronto www.mirvish.com By phone 416-872-1212 or 1-800-461-3333 In-person at the theatre box office.





Related Articles