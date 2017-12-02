Top Ten: The Most Inspirational Songs by Broadway's Favorite Songwriting Team, Ahrens & Flaherty!

Click Here for More Articles on ONCE ON THIS ISLAND

One small girl makes her way back to Broadway this weekend, and she has one big song in her heart.

The new Broadway production of Once On This Island (officially opens tonight, December 3rd at the Circle in the Square Theatre), tells the tale of Ti Moune, a fearless peasant girl who falls in love with a wealthy boy from the other side of the island. When their divided cultures keep them apart, Ti Moune is guided by the powerful island gods, Erzulie, Asaka, Papa Ge, and Agwe, on a remarkable quest to reunite with the man who has captured her heart.

Songwriting team Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty have captured the hearts of audiences for decades with their soaring melodies and powerful lyrics. Below, we celebrate the duo with a collection of their most inspirational tunes!

10. "White Milk Red Blood" from Dessa Rose

9. "Fight from the Heart" from Rocky

8. "'Til We Reach That Day" from Ragtime

7. "On the Streets of Dublin" from A Man of No Importance

6. "Solla Sollew" from Seussical the Musical

5. "Waiting for Life" from Once on This Island

4. "I Was Here" from The Glorious Ones

3. "Make Them Hear You" from Ragtime

2. "Journey to the Past" from Anastasia

1. "Wheels of a Dream" from Ragtime

