Top Stories You Missed on BWW This Weekend - 1/7-1/8/2018

Jan. 8, 2018  
Below are BroadwayWorld.com's most popular articles that you might have missed from this weekend Monday, January 8, 2018 - Monday, January 8, 2018. Catch up below!

  • VIDEO: Olympic Skater Wows Crowd with HAMILTON-Themed Routine
  • Sara Bareilles to Portray Mary Magdalene in NBC's JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE IN CONCERT
  • Austin Scott, Nicholas Christopher, Julia K Harriman, Sabrina Sloan, and Chris De'sean Lee to Join First National Tour of HAMILTON
  • VIDEO: Oprah Winfrey Gives Empowering Speech at Golden Globes
  • Flu Strikes METEOR SHOWER on Broadway; Sunday Matinee Cancelled
  • VIDEO: NBC Shares First Promo for JESUS CHRIST SUPERSTAR LIVE IN CONCERT

