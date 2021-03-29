Tony Winners Linda Lavin & John Rubinstein Join Aaron Sorkin's BEING THE RICARDOS

Aaron Sorkin's "Being the Ricardos" has added onto its already star-studded cast with Tony winners Linda Lavin and John Rubenstein, along with Broadway actor Christopher Denham.

The film is set during one production week of the iconic TV comedy "I Love Lucy" - the Monday table read through Friday audience filming - when Lucy and Desi face a crisis that could end their careers and another that could end their marriage.

The film is produced by Amazon Studios and stars Nicole Kidman and Javier Bardem as Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz, according to Deadline. J.K. Simmons and Nina Arianda play William Frawley and Vivian Vance, who played Fred and Ethel opposite the stars of "I Love Lucy."

In addition, "Arrested Development" stars Tony Hale and Alia Shawkat have joined the cast.

Linda Lavin has received numerous awards: a Tony, a Drama Desk, an Outer Critics, a Helen Hayes, and she was recently inducted into the Theater Hall of Fame. She is also 6-time Tony nominee. Linda is widely known for playing the title character in the TV sitcom Alice for 9 years, for which she is a two-time Golden Globe Award winner. She has also starred in MADAM SECRETARY and episodes of the Netflix series The Santa Clarita Diet.

On Broadway, John Rubenstein originated title role in Pippin (1972) and starred in Children of a Lesser God (Tony Award & Drama Desk Award), Caine Mutiny, Ragtime, Hurlyburly, M. Butterfly, Fools, Love Letters, and the 2014 revival of Pippin.