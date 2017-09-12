Tony Winner Lena Hall Joins Cast of TNT Drama SNOWPIERCER

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Tony Award winner Lena Hall has joined the cast of TNT's SNOWPIERCER drama pilot. The actress joins fellow Tony winner Daveed Diggs (HAMILTON) in the project. Jennifer Connelly, Mickey Sumner, Alison Wright, Roberto Urbina, Katie McGuinness, Benjamin Haigh, Annalise Basso, Sasha Frolova and Susan Park also star.

Hall will take on the role of Sayori, described as "the train's archivist who is responsible for maintaining the continuity, be it in the form of oral histories, meticulous written records or ensuring key roles necessary for its continuous travels are always filled. She is a crucial member of the Train's upper management."



Based on the 2013 film starring Chris Evans and Tilda Swinton, Snowpiercer is described as "a futuristic thriller set seven years after the world has become a frozen wasteland and the remnants of humanity inhabit a gigantic, perpetually moving train that circles the globe. Class warfare, social injustice and the politics of survival are questioned in this riveting television adaptation."



Hall won a Tony for role as Yitzhak in 2014's HEDWIG AND THE ANGRY INCH. She also earned a Grammy nomination for the show's official cast album. Her other Broadway credits include KINKY BOOTS, TARZAN, DRACULA, 42ND STREET and CATS. Snowpiercer marks her first TV role.

