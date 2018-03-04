Tony Winner Frances McDormand Wins Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role

Tony winner Frances McDormand won the Oscar for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her performance in THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI. The actress recently won a Golden Globe Award and SAG Award for the role.



McDormand won a Tony Award for 2011's GOOD PEOPLE. Her other Broadway credits include THE COUNTRY GIRL, A STREETCAR NAMED DESIRE and AWAKE AND SING! The actress won the Academy Award for the black comedy film FARGO (1996), and an Emmy Award for the HBO miniseries OLIVE KITTERIDGE.



She has been married to filmmaker Joel Coen since 1984 and has starred in various films by the Coen brothers, including Blood Simple (1984), Raising Arizona (1987), Fargo (1996), The Man Who Wasn't There (2001), Burn After Reading (2008), and Hail, Caesar! (2016). She has been nominated three times for the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actress for her work in Mississippi Burning (1988), Almost Famous (2000), and North Country (2005). Her other notable films include Short Cuts (1993), Primal Fear (1996), Wonder Boys (2000), Something's Gotta Give (2003), Moonrise Kingdom (2012), and The Good Dinosaur (2015).

THREE BILLBOARDS OUTSIDE EBBING, MISSOURI is a darkly comedic drama from Oscarwinning director Martin McDonagh. In the film, Mildred Hayes -- played by Oscar winner Frances McDormand - frustrated by the lack of results in police investigation of her daughter's murder, commissions roadside billboards directed at the local chief of police William Willoughby, played by Woody Harrelson.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos





