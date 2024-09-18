Tony-Winner Christopher Ashley To Receive Prestigious 'Mr. Abbott' Award From Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation has announced that acclaimed director Christopher Ashley will be honored with the “Mr. Abbott” Award, given to a Broadway director or choreographer. The award will be presented at the Foundation's annual Gala on March 31, 2025 at City Winery in New York City.

Chairing the “Mr. Abbott” Award Committee are Broadway producer Sue Frost; Executive Vice President/Head of International Business Development for The John Gore Organization Kumiko Yoshii; celebrated playwright, screenwriter, librettist, and director Doug Wright; and SDCF Trustee Justin Emeka. Proceeds from the Gala will benefit the programs of SDCF.

“On behalf of the SDCF Board of Trustees, we are thrilled to honor Christopher Ashley this season for his contributions to the American Theatre,” stated SDCF Director Dani Barlow. “The range of his work—which includes such exceptional new musicals and plays as his Tony Award winning production of Come from Away and numerous premieres —is extraordinary. Each piece he directs brings a spirit of collaboration and joy to his fellow artists—and, of course, to audiences. Chris's extraordinary craft and artistry, along with serving as Artistic Director of La Jolla Playhouse, have shaped work on Broadway—and beyond—for many years and will continue to do so for many more years to come.”

The “Mr. Abbott” Award, presented by SDCF on behalf of directors and choreographers to one of their peers, is named in honor of the late renowned director George Abbott. “As a previous “Mr. Abbott” Awardee, I want to celebrate Chris who is so deserving of this recognition,” stated 2015 “Mr. Abbott Award Winner James Lapine. “He is not only one of our most talented directors but has always been kind, generous, and supportive of his peers. Big time congratulations.”

Past recipients represent the best of the profession and include Michael Bennett, Arvin Brown, Vinnette Carroll, Graciela Daniele, Gordon Davidson, Agnes De Mille, Zelda Fichandler, Cy Feuer, Bob Fosse, Peter Gennaro, Garson Kanin, James Lapine, Kenny Leon, Gillian Lynne, Kathleen & Rob Marshall, Marshall W. Mason, Lynne Meadow, Jerry Mitchell, Mike Nichols, Trevor Nunn, Jack O'Brien, Harold Prince, Lloyd Richards, Donald Saddler, Gene Saks, Andrei Serban, Susan Stroman, Daniel Sullivan, Julie Taymor, Tommy Tune, George C. Wolfe, Jerry Zaks, as well as Victoria Traube, first-ever receipt of a Special “Mr. Abbott” Award.

About Christopher Ashley

Won the Tony Award for his direction of the stage production of Come From Away on Broadway, and serves as the Rich Family Artistic Director of the Tony Award-winning La Jolla Playhouse in San Diego, CA. In addition to Come From Away, other Broadway credits include; Diana: The Musical; Escape to Margaritaville, Xanadu, Leap of Faith (Drama Desk Award nomination); Memphis (Tony, Outer Critics Circle nominations); All Shook Up, The Rocky Horror Show (Tony, Drama Desk, Outer Critics Circle Award nominations). Film credits include Diana: The Musical on Netflix, the feature films Jeffrey and Lucky Stiff, and the American Playhouse production of Blown Sideways Through Life for PBS. At La Jolla Playhouse, Mr. Ashley directed the world-premiere productions of The Untitled Unauthorized Hunter S. Thompson Musical, Babbitt, Come From Away, Diana: The Musical, Escape to Margaritaville, Memphis, The Darrell Hammond Project, Hollywood and Chasing the Song. Other select Playhouse credits include Freaky Friday, A Midsummer Night's Dream and Glengarry Glen Ross. Mr. Ashley directed productions of Come From Away in London, Toronto, Australia and on national tour. Other tours include Escape to Margaritaville, Memphis, Xanadu, All Shook Up and Seussical: The Musical. Additional New York stage credits: Blown Sideways Through Life, Jeffrey (Lucille Lortel and Obie Awards), The Most Fabulous Story Ever Told, Valhalla (Lucille Lortel nomination – Outstanding Direction), Regrets Only, Wonder of the World, Communicating Doors, Bunny Bunny, The Night Hank Williams Died, and Fires in the Mirror (Lucille Lortel Award), among others. Mr. Ashley is the recipient of the Princess Grace Award, the Drama League Director Fellowship and an NEA/TCG Director Fellowship.

About Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation

Founded in 1965, Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation (SDCF) celebrates, develops, and supports professional stage directors and choreographers throughout every phase of their careers. SDCF works to build a theatrical community that reflects the cultural, racial, and gender diversity of our nation by creating opportunities for artists of all backgrounds to bring their full, authentic selves to their work as creative leaders in the theatre. SDCF's goals are to provide opportunities to practice the crafts of directing and choreography; to gather and disseminate craft and career information; to promote the profession to emerging talent; to provide opportunities for exchange of knowledge among directors and choreographers; to increase the awareness of the value of directors' and choreographers' work; and to convene around issues affecting theatre artists. sdcfoundation.org