Tony Nominee Josh Groban to Be Honored at Make Believe on Broadway Gala

Only Make Believe on Monday, November 6, 2017 for Make Believe on Broadway hosted by SNL's Cecily Strong will host this year's 'Make Believe on Broadway, taking place on Monday, November 6th. This year's event will honor Chief Legal Officer of Apollo Global Management, John Suydam, and award-winning actor, singer and philanthropist, Josh Groban (Tony nominee, NATASHA, PIERRE AND THE GREAT COMET OF 1812.)

This one-night-only show will feature performances and appearances by Cecily Strong (SNL), Thomas Roberts (Emmy winner NBC News), Jon Jon Briones (Olivier Award nominee, Miss Saigon), Sierra Boggess (School of Rock, Phantom), Bryan Terrell Clark (Hamilton), Siobhan Dillion (Sunset Boulevard), Montego Glover (Tony Award nominee), Lena Hall (Tony Award winner and Grammy nominee), Greg Hildreth (Disney's Frozen), Brad Oscar (Tony nominee), Betsy Wolfe (Waitress), and many more to be announced.



The evening is a night to celebrate and recognize individuals whose dedication to giving back to their community has served as an inspiration to others. The 80 minute star-studded performance will take place the Schoenfeld Theatre in New York City followed by a VIP after party for honorees, sponsors, and VIP ticket holders at John's of Times Square. Click here to purchase tickets. Click here for additional details.

All funds raised at Make Believe on Broadway will support Only Make Believe, a non-profit organization that creates and performs interactive theatre for children living in hospitals and care facilities throughout the New York metropolitan area and Washington DC free-of-charge to every site, family, and child.

The first OMB shows took place at the Rusk Institute's Pediatric Unit at NYU Langone Medical Center in 1999, and are now performed at 43 facilities in the New York metro area as well as 8 in and around Washington DC each year. In all, more than 52,800 sick children have sat in our audience and we need your help to serve even more.

Source: onlymakebelieve.org

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

Related Articles