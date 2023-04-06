Tony-Nominee Anika Larsen Partners On Earth Month Series With Broadway Podcast Network

Tony Award nominee Anika Larsen will partner with the "Broadway Gives Back" podcast, hosted by Jan Friedlander Svendsen, for an exclusive podcast and vlog series with Broadway's biggest stars to discuss what can be done - on and off stage - to save the planet.

The series will elevate discussions around creating theater sustainably, gender and racial equality, education access, animal rights, food scarcity, and political action through community partnership through discussions with Gregg Barnes, Sierra Boggess, Laura Bell Bundy, Gavin Creel, Andrew Barth Feldman, Barrett Foa, Tamar Greene, Ruthie Ann Miles, Derek McClane, Natasha Katz, Telly Leung, Seth Rudetsky, Luis Salgado, James Wesley and Vanessa Williams.

"When people see climate content, they expect it'll either be terrifying or boring. We say, 'Challenge accepted!' Jan and I have created our Earth Month 'Broadway Gives Back' podcasts to be relatable, practical, and uplifting. 'The Broadway Vlog to Save the Planet' is short bites of content, which are silly, cheeky and fun. They're also going to inspire you, give you hope, and fire you up to act in the ways that make sense for you, ways that might never have occurred to you!," Larsen said about the series.

"After Anika was a guest on the 'Broadway Gives Back' podcast last December and introduced me to the UN Global Goals, I decided to educate myself about the world's 'To Do List.' I was so impressed with Anika that I asked her to come back to the podcast and help me develop this series with a focus on the Global Goals. I can't wait to continue the conversation with Anika and our Broadway guests talking about how Broadway's shows, artists, and fans can make a difference," Friedlander Svendsen added.

The series is presented by the Broadway Podcast Network, in partnership with Broadway Green Alliance and the United Nations Global Goals for Sustainable Development.

As part of this partnership with the Broadway Green Alliance, Larsen will take the stage at the 2nd-annual Broadway Celebrates Earth Day concert in Times Square on Saturday, April 22 from 10am - 3pm ET, presented by the Broadway Green Alliance and the Times Square Alliance, and streamed online by Stars in the House. The concert kicks off the NYC Department of Transportation's "Car-Free Earth Day," opening streets to pedestrians throughout the City. Broadway performers and hosts joining the event with Larsen include Seth Rudetsky and James Wesley (Stars in the House), Mara Davi (A Chorus Line), Laurel Harris (Jagged Little Pill), Ali Mauzey (Kimberly Akimbo), Michael James Scott (Aladdin), Jason Tam (Be More Chill), and many more to be announced.

Episodes of the Earth Month podcast and vlog series are now live throughout the month on the "Broadway Gives Back" podcast, available on BPN.fm/SaveThePlanet and anywhere you get your podcasts, and through the "Broadway Vlog to Save the Planet," airing on Broadway Podcast Network's YouTube channel.