Tony Danza Joins CELEBRITY AUTOBIOGRAPHY Lineup Dec. 10

Celebrity Autobiography, the award-winning hit comedy show in which celebrities act out other celebrities' jaw-dropping memoirs verbatim, comes to Broadway's Marquis Theatre (210 West 46th Street) this holiday season.

Tony Danza will join Alec Baldwin, Rachel Dratch, Susan Lucci, Eugene Pack, Dayle Reyfel and Cecily Strong for the performance onMonday, December 10th at 8:00PM.

Most recently starring in the Netflix series, The Good Cop, Tony Danza has been one of the world's most beloved and iconic entertainers for over 40 years. Perhaps best known for his starring roles on two of television's most cherished and long-running series, Taxi and Who's The Boss, Tony has also starred in hit films such as Angels In Outfield, She's Out of Control, Hollywood Knights, and Don Jon. Well established as a song and dance man, Tony often tours with his hit live show, Standards & Stories, with The New York Times raving "Tony's a live wire who tap-dances, plays the ukulele, tells stories and radiates irresistible charm... He exudes the kind of charisma that can't be taught". Tony has starred on Broadway in The Producers, A View from the Bridge, and most recently received rave reviews for his performance in the Broadway musical comedy, Honeymoon In Vegas, with the New York Times calling his performance "sly genius," and a "career high". Click here to download his headshot.

After a decade of playing Off-Broadway and across the globe, "The funniest show in New York, hands down" (New York Post) and Critics Pick (New York Times) conquers Broadway with a company including Alec Baldwin (Dec.10), Lewis Black (Nov. 26), Mario Cantone, TonyDanza (Dec 10), Rachel Dratch, Susan Lucci (Dec. 10, 17), Eugene Pack, Antoni Porowski (Dec. 17), Dayle Reyfel, Cecily Strong (Nov. 26, Dec. 19) and more!

