Tony Bennett’s Exploring the Arts to Present Family Dinner Event in NYC

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On April 10, 2025, Exploring the Arts (ETA) will present Family Dinner in New York City. This extraordinary evening will celebrate the 25th anniversary of Exploring the Arts (ETA), the nonprofit founded by Tony Bennett and his wife, Susan Benedetto, dedicated to expanding access to arts education in underserved areas, partnering with over 50 public schools.

Creative directed by Tony’s granddaughter Kelsey Bennett, the event will feature readings by Robert De Niro, Steve Buscemi, Marisa Tomei, Rosie Perez, and director Janicza Bravo. Performances by Niia, Kelsey Lu, Brian Newman, and special performances from ETA students. Additionally, the evening will include a music photography auction including work by Mark Seliger, Danielle Levitt, Maripol and more. This unforgettable evening will honor Tony Bennett’s profound connection to the arts, celebrating the timeless values of creativity, love, and “family” that defined his extraordinary life.

Susan Benedetto, Co-Founder of ETA and Tony’s wife, shared, “Tony believed that no artist succeeds alone. Family Dinner is a tribute to his vision—where mentorship is key, and everyone has a chance to thrive, regardless of their background. I’m so proud to see his legacy live on through ETA, and I know Tony would be thrilled to see his granddaughter, Kelsey Bennett, carrying forward his creative spirit in support of the arts.”

About Exploring the Arts (ETA)

Founded by Tony and Susan Benedetto, ETA is a nonprofit dedicated to increasing access to arts education for underserved students. The organization partners with 52 public schools in New York and California, providing over 35,000 students annually with transformative arts education. ETA offers essential resources such as visual arts classes, music programs, and mentorship opportunities, nurturing creative talent and equipping students with the tools they need to succeed. For more information regarding Exploring the Arts, please visit here.

Proceeds from the evening will support ETA’s arts education programs, helping to provide the resources that young artists need to thrive. ETA’s mission continues to grow, reaching over 35,000 students every year.

Join us on April 10 for an unforgettable evening that honors Tony Bennett’s legacy and the Bennett family’s profound influence on the arts. Celebrate the creativity, love, and family values that continue to shape the future of the arts.