Tony Award-Winning Director John Wulp Passes Away at Age 90

It has been reported American producer, scenic designer, director, artist, and playwright John Wulp passed away this week at age 90.

Wulp won a Tony Award for Best Revival for his production of Dracula in 1978, starring Frank Langella which opened at the Martin Beck Theatre on October 20, 1977.

He co- produced and designed Crucifer of Blood. For his designs, he received a Tony Award nomination, a Drama Desk Award, an Outer Circle Critics Award. When the play was performed at the Ahmanson Theater, he received a Los Angeles Drama Critics Circle Award. The show also played at the Royal Haymarket Theatre in London.

Wulp's first play, The Saintliness of Margery Kempe, won a Rockefeller Grant and was produced at the Poets' Theatre in Cambridge, Massachusetts on February 19, 1957.

Wulp won an OBIE Award for his direction of the 1961 stage play Red Eye of Love by playwright Arnold Weinstein. A musical adaptation of the play, with lyrics and libretto by Wulp and Weinstein, and music by Sam Davis, opened at the O'Neill Center in 2000. It premiered in Wulp's hometown island of North Haven, Maine, in August 2013.

On September 4, 2014, Red Eye of Love the Musical opened Off-Broadway at the AMAS Musical Theater in New York City. A recording of the show with Kelli O'Hara, Josh Gresetti and Brad Oscar was named by The London Theatre Guide as one of the best of the year.

