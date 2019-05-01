Tony Award Winner Alice Ripley To Star In Site Specific, One Woman Show THE PINK UNICORN

Out of the Box Theatrics presents the Off-Broadway Premiere of THE PINK UNICORN by Elise Forier Edie. Directed by Amy Jones, this site-specific one-woman drama stars Tony Award-winner Alice Ripley (Next To Normal, Side Show, Sunset Boulevard). Previews begin May 9 at the Episcopal Actors' Guild with opening slated for May 15.



Trisha Lee is a Christian widow living in a conservative Texas town. Her life is suddenly upended when her 14-year-old daughter Jolene announces she is gender queer and starting a chapter of the Gay and Straight Alliance at the local high school. In THE PINK UNICORN, Trisha recounts her story about facing a crisis she never saw coming, at a time when transgender people and gender issues weren't even on her radar.



THE PINK UNICORN was originally produced in Washington by DogTown Theatre in 2013 and has been performed throughout the US and Canada including a run at United Solo Theatre Festival in New York, where Elise Forier Edie won Best Storyteller.



The production team for THE PINK UNICORN includes Frank Hartley (production and lighting design), Hunter Dowell (costumes), Carrie Greenberg (wardrobe supervisor), Gaby Garcia (graphic design), Theresa Carroll (stage manager),Maggie Snyder (general manager), Cara Feuer (assistant general manager) and Ethan Paulini associate artistic director).



Alice Ripley won critical acclaim and the 2009 Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her portrayal of Diana Goodman in the Pulitzer Prize winning Next to Normal. Alice also received Drama Desk and Outer Critics Circle nominations for her work in Next to Normal Off-Broadway (Second Stage) and a Helen Hayes Award for the production at Arena Stage in Washington, DC. Ms. Ripley received Tony and Drama Desk Award nominations for her work as conjoined twin Violet Hilton in the cult hit Side Show. On Broadway, Alice also created the roles of Janet in The Rocky Horror Show, Molly Ivors in the Tony Award winning musical play James Joyce's The Dead, Betty Schaefer in Sunset Boulevard, the Specialist's Assistant in The Who's Tommy, and Bathsheba in King David, as well as having a long stay at the Imperial Theatre as Fantine in Les Miserables. She recently starred as Mrs. Bateman in the original Broadway cast of American Psycho. TV: Girlboss, 30 Rock, Blue Bloods, Hee Haw, and Royal Pains. Ripley won three Best Acting awards for the indie musical favorite SUGAR!, which recently gained distribution. Other film: Sing Along, Isn't It Delicious, The Adulterer, Bear With Us, Temptation and Muckland. Ripley is an accomplished musician and has written and produced her own music. Recordings include: Daily Practice Vol 1, Everything's Fine, Outtasite, and RIPLEY EP, as well as numerous Broadway cast and compilation albums. Ripley just completed filming her first TEDx talk called Magic Takes Time.



THE PINK UNICORN runs May 9 25, The Episcopal Actors' Guild is located at 1 East 29thStreet between Madison and 5thAves accessible from the R, W and #6 trains at 28thStreet. Tickets are $99 general admission, $29.50 partial view, or $159 for premium ticketing that includes complimentary beverages and reserved seating. For tickets and info visit available at www.ootbtheatrics.com.





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You