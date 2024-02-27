Tony Award Nominee Brenda Braxton to Join Broadway Theatre Project Guest Faculty This Summer

Broadway performer Brenda Braxton will be joining the Guest Faculty this summer at the Broadway Theatre Project in Tampa, Florida.

Brenda was nominated for a Tony Award for her starring role in Smokey Joe's Cafe and has received the NAACP Theatre Award, Chicago's Jefferson Award and a Grammy for Best Musical Show Album. She was last seen as Matron Mamma Morton and Velma Kelly in the Broadway hit Chicago The Musical sharing the stage with Usher, Bebe Neuwirth, Rita Wilson, Brian McKnight and Lisa Rinna. Other Broadway credits include Jelly's Last Jam, Cats, Legs Diamond and the original production of Dreamgirls.

In realizing the importance of giving back, Ms. Braxton founded a not-for-profit organization called "Leading Ladies

Just For Teens" (LLJFT), seminars geared toward empowering young girls to be the best they can be. For her work as founder of LLJFT, Ms. Braxton received the Dr. Martin Luther King "Living The Dream" award, The Josephine Baker Award from the National Council of Negro Women and the Community Service Award given by the National Association of Negro Business women.

Debra McWaters, President and Co-Artistic Director of Broadway Theatre Project exclaims " Brenda Braxton is amazing. We are both honored and excited for her to teach our apprentices. This woman is incredibly gifted and has so much to offer our BTP students in many areas of both musical education and life lessons."

Playbill magazine refers to Broadway Theatre Project as "the world's most prestigious musical arts education program for high school and college students."

Dance Informa magazine quotes " Broadway Theatre Project (BTP) is an institution in musical theatre"

This summer's Broadway Theatre Project "Shaping The Artist" begins June 19th and finishes June 29th, 2024, and will be held at the University of South Florida College of the Arts. For more information please visit: www.BroadwayTheatreProject.com