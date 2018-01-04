Tonight Only Get a Monstrously Good Snow Day Deal on MARY SHELLEY'S FRANKENSTEIN

Ensemble for the Romantic Century (Eve Wolf, Executive Artistic Director) today announced a Snow Day Special - only $30 for tickets for tonight's performance for brave folks who today's weather.



Joining Tony Award nominee Robert Fairchild in the Off-Broadway premiere of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein are Avey Noble (Radio City Christmas Spectacular),Krysty Swann (Mozart's Requiem at Carnegie Hall; Verdi's Requiem at Lincoln Center),Mia Vallet (Lucy Thurber's Asheville at Rattlestick), Peyton Lusk (Falsettos on Broadway), Rocco Sisto (OBIE Award for sustained excellence), Shiv Ajay Pancholi-Parekh, and Paul Wesley ("The Vampire Diaries," Cal In Camo).



Fairchild, choreographed and stars, is making his Off-Broadway debut, as well as his debut as a choreographer.



Performances of Mary Shelley's Frankenstein at The Pershing Square Signature Center (480 West 42nd Street between Dyer and 10th Avenues) run through January 6thonly. Donald T. Sanders directed.



To purchase tickets for tonight's (January 4 at 7:30PM only) Special Snow Day $30 Tickets, there are three easy ways:

ONLINE: Visit RomanticCentury.org and use code MSFSNOW30

BY PHONE: Call (212) 279-4200 and mention code MSFSNOW30

IN PERSON: Visit Ticket Central at 416 West 42nd Street





