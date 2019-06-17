Tommy Bracco Announced as Houseguest for Season 21 of BIG BROTHER

CBS announced today the 16 all-new Houseguests who will embark on the 21st season of BIG BROTHER. This season's cast includes Broadway performer Tommy Bracco, a wine safari guide, a preschool aide, a petroleum engineer and a therapist, among others. CBS' summer reality hit will again have three weekly episodes, starting with a two-night premiere Tuesday, June 25 and Wednesday, June 26 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT). The series is hosted by Julie Chen Moonves.

Tommy Bracco currently plays Giulio in Pretty Woman on Broadway. Bracco also performed in Disney's Newsies, The Hairy Ape at The Park Avenue Armory, and A Chorus Line at City Center.

CBS All Access will give subscribers the exclusive opportunity to meet the Houseguests before anyone else viaa live stream of their first interviews beginning this morning at 8:00 AM, PT/11:00 AM, ET. CBS ALL ACCESS subscribers can watch the live stream online at CBS.com and across mobile and connected TV devices.

The following 16 new Houseguests will spend the summer competing for $500,000:

Holly Allen (31)

Hometown: Lander, Wyo.

Current City: Los Angeles

Occupation: Wine Safari Guide

David Alexander (29)

Hometown: Atlanta

Current City: Atlanta

Occupation: Photographer

Nicole Anthony (24)

Hometown: Long Island, N.Y.

Current City: Long Island, N.Y.

Occupation: Preschool Aide

Tommy Bracco (28)

Hometown: Staten Island, N.Y.

Current City: Staten Island, N.Y.

Occupation: Broadway Dancer

Kathryn Dunn (29)

Hometown: Irving, Texas

Current City: Dallas, Texas

Occupation: Digital Marketing Executive

Kemi Faknule (25) (pronounce Kem-ee Fah-coo-nel-ee)

Hometown: Elkridge, Md.

Current City: Brooklyn, N.Y.

Occupation: Marketing Strategist

Cliff Hogg III (53)

Hometown: Houston

Current City: Houston

Occupation: Petroleum Engineer

Ovi Kabir (22) (pronounced Oh-vee Kah-beer)

Hometown: Oakridge, Tenn.

Current City: Knoxville, Tenn.

Occupation: College Student

Nick Maccarone (27) (pronounced Mac-ah-rohn)

Hometown: Sewell, N.J.

Current City: Sewell, N.J.

Occupation: Therapist

Jack Matthews (28)

Hometown: Chicago

Current City: Tampa, Fla.

Occupation: Fitness Trainer

Jackson Michie (23) (pronounced Mickey)

Hometown: Nashville, Tenn.

Current City: Los Angeles

Occupation: Server

Jessica Milagros (30ish) (pronounced Me-law-gross)

Hometown: Chicago

Current City: Oak Park, Ill.

Occupation: Model

Christie Murphy (28)

Hometown: Staten Island, N.Y.

Current City: Keyport, N.J.

Occupation: Boutique Owner

Sam Smith (31)

Hometown: West Nanticoke, Pa.

Current City: Mountain Top, Pa.

Occupation: Truck Driver

Analyse Talvera (22) (pronounced Ah-nah-lease Tah-la-vera)

Hometown: Northridge, Calif.

Current City: Simi Valley, Calif.

Occupation: College Soccer Star

Isabella Wang (22)

Hometown: Mount Olive, N.J.

Current City: Los Angeles

Occupation: Public Health Analyst

Details about the house and some of this season's new twists will be announced shortly.

Following the Tuesday, June 25 and Wednesday, June 26 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) two-night premiere, BIG BROTHER will be broadcast Sunday, June 30 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT). Starting Wednesday, July 10, the show moves to Wednesdays and Thursdays (9:00-10:00 PM), with the Sunday broadcast remaining at 8:00 PM. The first live eviction airs Wednesday, July 3.

BIG BROTHER continues to be a leader across both broadcast and digital platforms. Last summer, all three editions of BIG BROTHER ranked in the summer's top 10 in viewers and key demos, while also ranking in the top five of the most-tweeted-about shows of 2018.

BIG BROTHER follows a group of people living together in a house outfitted with 94 HD cameras and 113 microphones, recording their every move 24 hours a day. Each week someone will be voted out of the house, with the last remaining Houseguest receiving the grand prize of $500,000. BIG BROTHER is produced by Emmy Award-winning producer Allison Grodner and Rich Meehan for Fly on THE WALL Entertainment, in association with Endemol Shine North America.





Related Articles