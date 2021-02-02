Tom Kitt to Lead Masterclass for New York Youth Symphony's Musical Theater Students

New York Youth Symphony Musical Theater Songwriting program will welcome Broadway composer, arranger, and orchestrator Tom Kitt (Next To Normal, If/Then) to lead a virtual masterclass on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 from 6-8:30pm. The masterclass will feature songs written and composed by the MTS students, as performed by students from the Harlem School of the Arts and the New York Film Academy.

Led by Director Anna K. Jacobs, the NYYS MTS program invites musical theater lovers to tune in live on Zoom or YouTube Live, to see Mr. Kitt share constructive feedback with students, as well as insights into his own creative and professional journey. Registration for the Zoom webinar will open February 16, 2021, at nyys.org/TomKitt.

Ms. Jacobs said, "Tom Kitt has carved out an astonishing, singular career as a theater artist. He is deeply admired by the aspiring young composer-lyricists in our MTS program, which is why we are so thrilled to have him leading a masterclass this season. We are also very much looking forward to officially kicking off our 2020-21 partnership with the Harlem School of the Arts and the New York Film Academy, and providing a platform to showcase the talents of their participating students as well."

Founded in 1963, the NYYS is internationally recognized for its award-winning and innovative educational programs for talented young musicians. As the premier independent music education organization for ensemble training in the New York metropolitan area, the NYYS has provided over 7,000 music students unparalleled opportunities to perform at world-class venues including Carnegie Hall, Jazz at Lincoln Center, Joe's Pub, and The Times Center, and to study with world-renowned artists. Beyond the instruction from accomplished musicians, students gain valuable life skills - commitment, discipline, focus, collaboration - and friendships that last a lifetime.

The NYYS is committed to making its educational offerings accessible to a wider and more diverse community. Through partnerships with organizations including the Harmony Program, Youth Orchestra of St. Luke's Harlem School of the Arts, New York Film Academy, New York SongSpace, Maestra, and Orpheus, the NYYS is creating pathways for young people from all backgrounds to find their way to music. These community partnerships include peer-to-peer instruction, financial support, mentorships with professional artists, free community concerts, and more.