Tom Kitt to Celebrate Release of New Album With TODAYTIX AT TAVERN Concert

Legendary composer/arranger Tom Kitt (Next to Normal, Jagged Little Pill) has teamed up with TodayTix at Tavern to celebrate the release of his debut studio album, Reflect. The two-time Tony Award winner will sit down at the piano while special guests including Brian d'Arcy James (Something Rotten), Jerry Dixon (If/Then), Mandy Gonzalez (Hamilton), Jenn Colella (Come From Away), Heidi Blickenstaff (Freaky Friday), and Anika Larsen (Beautiful) perform songs from the album, along with iconic numbers from some of Tom's most well-known musicals.

Kitt garnered the 2010 Pulitzer Prize for Drama and two Tony Awards for Next to Normal, and won a 2021 Grammy Award for his work on the Broadway Cast Recording of Jagged Little Pill. His body of work as a composer spans everything from Almost Famous (written with Cameron Crowe) and High Fidelity to Dave and If/Then, for which he picked up a Tony nomination. As a music supervisor, arranger, and orchestrator, his influence resounds in The SpongeBob Musical, Grease Live!, Jagged Little Pill and Green Day's American Idiot.

"We're honored that Tom will debut his new album with us in a unique live concert that is a first for our TodayTix at Tavern series. He is joined by some of the best talent Broadway has to offer which will provide our audiences with yet another iconic New York night under the Central Park stars," Executive Producer Tony Marion shared.

TodayTix at Tavern is a landmark partnership to create a series of in-person concerts featuring top Broadway talent at the iconic New York eatery. To date, the summer concert series, produced by TodayTix Presents and held at Tavern on the Green, has hosted over 1,200 cultured New Yorkers at in-person performances from Broadway actors including Alex Newell, Ariana DeBose, Shoshana Bean, Derek Klena, Ciara Renée, Lauren Patten, Jason Gotay, and Kathryn Gallagher.

Brian Tovar and Jason Sherwood of Livesight (the People's Choice Awards, the Oscars, The Museum of Ice Cream) created a custom, site-specific stage that makes the most of the beautiful patio nestled at the edge of Central Park's Sheep Meadow for the ultimate New York night out.

Kitt's performance starts at 8pm, with doors opening at 7pm to allow guests to enjoy al fresco dinner and drinks before the show. Tickets are on sale exclusively at TodayTix.com and the TodayTix app and audiences may stream the album in advance at https://tomkitt.lnk.to/Reflect.

TodayTix at Tavern is running on Mondays and Tuesdays throughout the summer. Tickets are available in pods of 2 or 4, as well as a select number of singles. Each pod may only seat members of the same party.

TodayTix at Tavern is the flagship effort of TodayTix Presents, the division of TodayTix Group dedicated to creating and curating original content.

Kitt's album Reflect will be released on August 13 on Sony Masterworks and features songs co-written and performed by some of Broadway's biggest stars, including Adrienne Warren, Mandy Gonzalez, Michael McElroy, Jenn Colella, Danny Burstein, Elizabeth Stanley, Javier Muňoz, Lauren Patten, Jerry Dixon, Heidi Blickenstaff, Brian d'Arcy James and Pearl Sun along with Kitt's own children Julia and Michael Kitt. An album about finding your voice when you need it most, Reflect is a true collaboration that captures the hope and heartbreak of the tumultuous times we're living through. Reflect is produced by Scott Riesett and Tom Kitt, with executive producer Scott Farthing.

For more information on "Reflect" or to pre-order, visit http://tomkitt.lnk.to/reflectPR.

Photo credit: Jenny Anderson