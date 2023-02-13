Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Tom Holland's Fred Astaire Biopic Will Be Directed By Paul King

Holland originally announced the project in 2021.

Feb. 13, 2023  

Paddington director Paul King will direct the upcoming Fred Astaire biopic starring Tom Holland.

The Hollywood Reporter has revealed that Billy Elliot writer Lee Hall is writing the film. Holland played the title role in the stage adaptation of Billy Elliot in 2008.

The film will be produced by Amy Pascal, Rachael O'Conner, Ben Holden and Josh Hyams

While most details on the film are currently under wraps, it will mostly focus on Astaire's relationship with his sister, Adele Astaire. The two moved out of their Midwestern vaudeville act in the early 1900s to star in Broadway and West End productions in the 1920s. As Fred's star began to rise, he parted ways with his sister in 1932.

As BroadwayWorld previously reported, a separate Fred Astaire biopic is also in the works, revolving around Astaire's relationship with Ginger Rogers. Jamie Bell is attached to star as Astaire in that film, with Maraget Qualley as Rogers.

In addition to the Paddington films, Paul King is also the director of the upcoming musical movie telling the origin story of Willy Wonka, starring Timothée Chalamet.

After starring in Billy Elliot, Tom Holland starred in the disaster film The Impossible (2012), for which he received a London Film Critics Circle Award for Young British Performer of the Year.

Holland achieved international fame for portraying Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe superhero films, beginning with Captain America: Civil War (2016). In 2017, Holland won the BAFTA Rising Star Award, at 20-years-old, the second-youngest recipient at the time.

