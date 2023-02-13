Barlow & Bear, Christopher Wheeldon & More Join Fred Astaire & Ginger Rogers Biopic Creative Team

Fred & Ginger, the new musical biopic based on the lives of Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, will begin production later this year.

Deadline reports that GRAMMY winners Abigail Barlow and Emily Bear have joined the creative team of the film, working with Marius de Vries and Mark Sonnenblick to recreate the couple's famous musical moments.

Tony-winning choreographer Christopher Wheeldon is now set to choreograph the dance numbers.

As previously reported, Jamie Bell and Margaret Qualley will play Fred Astair and Ginger Rogers, respectively. Jonathan Entwistle is attached to direct the film with a script by Arash Amel.

"Fred & Ginger" will tell the untold, real love story between Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers, two legends both on and off screen.

A separate Fred Astaire biopic is also confirmed to be in the works, this one starring Tom Holland and directed by Paul King.

Fred Astaire and Ginger Rogers were dance partners in a total of ten films: Flying Down to Rio, The Gay Divorcee, Roberta, Top Hat, Follow the Fleet, Swing Time, Shall We Dance, Carefree, The Story of Vernon and Irene Castle, and The Barkleys of Broadway (nine for RKO, one for MGM). Their partnership spanned 16 years in the business.

Barlow & Bear became a viral sensation after developing their Unofficial Bridgerton Musical live on social media in real time, with lead vocals by Barlow and orchestration, production and additional vocals by Bear.

Since its release, the Unofficial Bridgerton Musical album has reached #1 on the iTunes U.S. Pop charts and been streamed more than 45 million times. It made history as the first ever album originating on TikTok to win a GRAMMY for "Best Musical Theater Album". In doing so, the duo also became the youngest winners in the category's history and were the only two women of the 28 nominees this year.

Christopher Wheeldon has won TONY AWARDS for the musical version of An American in Paris and MJ the Musical. He also choreographed Sweet Smell of Success in 2002.