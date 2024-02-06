Tom Holland Will Star in ROMEO & JULIET in London's West End

Romeo & Juliet runs at the Duke of York’s Theatre, Saturday 11 May – Saturday 3 August 2024.

By: Feb. 06, 2024

Tom Holland will lead the Jamie Lloyd Company's new West End production of Shakespeare’s Romeo & Juliet. Tom Holland will take on the role of Romeo, in the production directed by Jamie Lloyd.

Romeo & Juliet runs at the Duke of York’s Theatre, Saturday 11 May – Saturday 3 August 2024. Check out a teaser video below!

Further casting to be announced. Tickets go on sale to those signed up for priority booking and ATG+ members on Tuesday 13 February at 8am; general booking opens on Tuesday 13 February at 12pm.

The Jamie Lloyd Company also continues its commitment to accessibility, offering 10,000 tickets priced at £25 and under, with 5,000 of these exclusively for under 30s, key workers and those receiving government benefits. Further information to be announced. 

Jamie Lloyd said, “Tom Holland is one of the greatest, most exciting young actors in the world. It is an honour to welcome him back to the West End.”

About Tom Holland

Tom Holland is a global star as a result of his iconic portrayal of ‘Peter Parker’ in the box office record-breaking franchise Spider-Man inSpider-Man: Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home and Spider-Man: No Way Home as well as the installments of the Marvel Cinematic Universe including Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. Other film credits include Uncharted with co-stars Mark Wahlberg and Antonio Banderas and directed by Ruben Fleischer; Cherry for directors Joe and Anthony Russo; Chaos Walking for director Doug Liman, opposite Daisy Ridley, Mads Mikkelsen, David Oyelowo and Demián Bichir; The Devil All The Time directed by Antonio Campos, also stars Robert Pattinson and Mia Wasikowska; Alfonso Gomez Rejon’s The Current War, alongside Benedict Cumberbatch and Michael Shannon; Juan Antonio Bayona's The Impossible, for which he was awarded ‘Breakthrough Actor of the Year’ by the National Board of Review, received the ‘Spotlight Award’ from the Hollywood Film Awards and was nominated for the ‘Best Young Actor/Actress’ BFCA Critics’ Choice Award; James Gray’s Lost City Of Z with Charlie Hunnam, Robert Pattinson and Sienna Miller; Ron Howard’s In The Heart Of The Sea; Kevin MacDonald’s How I Live Now opposite Saoirse Ronan; Steven Knight’s Locke with Tom Hardy; and Rob Connolly’s Edge Of Winter opposite Joel Kinnaman.

Television credits include The Crowded Room (Apple TV+), for which he serves as an executive producer and received a Critics Choice Award nomination for his performance; and Wolf Hall (BBC), alongside Mark Rylance and Claire Foy.

He has appeared as a featured voice in the PIXAR animated film, Onward, opposite Chris Pratt; Disney action-adventure animated film, Spies In Disguise; and the feature adaptation of Dolittle, opposite Robert Downey Jr. and Antonio Banderas.

Holland made his stage debut as the title role in Billy Elliot The Musical (Victoria Palace Theatre).






