Tituss Burgess Comments on His 2020 Emmy Nomination: 'This News Has Lifted Me in Ways I Did Not Anticipate!'

Burgess Was Nominated in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Category

On Tuesday, July 28, the 2020 Emmy Award Nominations were announced! Tituss Burgess, who stars in the Netflix comedy series The Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt, received a nomination in the Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie category for his role on the series.

Burgess commented on his nomination saying, "This one strikes differently. It's been a rough year for all of us. This honor is about more than acknowledgement. It's about motivation to be my most authentic self so I can create authentic work. This news has lifted me in ways I did not anticipate! Much love and gratitude to the Academy and my Kimmy family."

The 2020 Emmys will take place on September 20, 2020, at 8 p.m. ET.

A veteran of the stage, Burgess made his Broadway debut in 2005 as Eddie in Good Vibrations. Since, he has held many memorable roles on the Broadway stage including Hal Miller in Jersey Boys, Sebastian the Crab in The Little Mermaid, and Nicely-Nicely Johnson in the 2009 revival of Guys and Dolls. Burgess has also performed in regional theater productions such as The Wiz and Jesus Christ Superstar.

Burgess was first introduced to television audiences in Tina Fey's Emmy-winning NBC series 30 Rock, where he quickly became a breakout star in the series' fifth and sixth seasons. He went on to star as the indelible character of Titus Andromedon in the Emmy-nominated comedy series Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt. Over the course of the series' four seasons, Burgess was nominated for four Emmy, a SAG Award, two Critics' Choice TV Awards and won both a Webby Award and a Gold Derby TV Award. Among multiple film roles, Burgess was featured in the 2019 Golden Globe-nominated Netflix comedy, Dolemite Is My Name alongside Eddie Murphy; he'll lend his voice alongside an all-star cast in the upcoming Apple + animated series, 'Central Park' and will star opposite Jennifer Hudson as the Reverend James Cleveland in the highly-anticipated 2020 feature film 'Respect'.

