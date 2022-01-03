Tino Gagliardi is the New President of NYC Musicians' Union Local 802

The New York City musicians' union Local 802 is welcoming Tino Gagliardi as its new president and executive director. Gagliardi ran unopposed to win a three-year term to lead Local 802, historically the largest local union of professional musicians in the world. His term began on January 1, 2022.

"It takes courage and dedication to run for office, and I commend everyone who ran in this year's Local 802 union election. My job is to represent all of the musicians in our union, regardless of who they voted for," said Gagliardi. "If one thing became clear during the campaign, it's that the Covid crisis is far from over and will require all of us to find ways to come together for the benefit of our membership. My administration will help us grow, protect, diversify and rebuild Local 802 to best serve the hard-working musicians of NYC. I look forward to continuing the important work of helping musicians recover and move forward so they can provide NYC with the best that live music and culture has to offer."

Gagliardi recently worked in three top roles at Local 802's parent union, the American Federation of Musicians: director of theatre, touring and booking; international representative to the eastern territory; and assistant to the international president. Previous to that, he served as the president and executive director of Local 802 from 2010 to 2018 after performing as a trumpet player in New York City's concert, club date, theatre and recording fields. As president of Local 802, Gagliardi led negotiations for all of the major music contracts in NYC, including Broadway, the Met Opera, New York Philharmonic, NYC Ballet and many others. He served as an AFM International Executive Board member from 2010 to 2019 and served on the finance, electronic media oversight and organizing committees. During this time, Gagliardi expanded his union leadership training by attending the New York State AFL-CIO / Cornell Union Leadership Institute. In 2015, Mayor Bill de Blasio appointed him to the New York City Cultural Affairs Plan Citizens' Advisory Committee. He is also a trustee to the American Federation of Musicians and Employers' Pension Fund and AFM & SAG-AFTRA Intellectual Property Rights Distribution Fund.