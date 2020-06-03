Times Square Alliance's SONGS FOR OUR CITY Postponed

The Times Square Alliance has postponed the start of the Songs for Our City concerts, which were scheduled to begin yesterday, June 2nd.

The following statement was released:

We and the Songs for Our City participants agree that it would be wrong to pull focus from the important national conversation happening right now about racism and police brutality, and we stand with our colleagues, friends, and community in affirming that black lives matter and mourning the murders of George Floyd, Ahmaud Arbery, Breonna Taylor, Tony McDade, and all the others through the centuries who have been persecuted for their race.



Our original intention remains: to respond to the present moment and to work towards restoration and rebuilding. We believe there will be a more appropriate time to share the works of these songwriters, and we will use this time, and the time going forward, to examine how we as a program can improve our own efforts to share the voices of black artists and other artists of color going forward. While we work at better aligning our program to the fight against systemic racism, we urge you to contribute to the movement at https://blacklivesmatters.carrd.co, https://marshap.org/, and https://alp.org/.

