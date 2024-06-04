Tim Minchin Will Embark on North American Tour This Summer

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Tim Minchin, the Olivier Award-winning, Grammy and Tony Award-nominated poly-talent will return to North America this summer with An Unfunny* Evening with Tim Minchin and his Piano, a 13-city tour beginning on August 3 in Vancouver produced by Live Nation.

Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale beginning on Wednesday, June 5 at 10 AM local time. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning Friday, June 7 at 10 AM local time at TimMinchin.com.

Acclaimed for his brilliant music composition, lyrics, keyboard skills, vocal prowess, and laser sharp wit, Tim has sold out some of the most prestigious venues around the globe including London’s O2 Arena and The Royal Albert Hall; and his native Sydney Opera House. Typically barefoot in performance, he plans to wear shoes this time. Tim Minchin said this about the tour, “It has been over a decade since I played solo in the States, and I’m SO fkn excited to be back. Nothing compares to US audiences.”

An Unfunny* Evening with Tim Minchin and his Piano comes with the strongly worded disclaimer that 'this is not a comedy gig,’ although there are no guarantees about the absence of amusement. Minchin will perform songs drawn from his 2020 studio album, Apart Together, his musicals, Matilda and Groundhog Day, his TV and film writing, and his early song-writing days around the turn of the century.

About Tim Minchin

In addition to two decades of award-winning live performance and multiple recorded specials, Tim is the composer and lyricist of smash-hit stage musicals, Matilda and Groundhog Day, which continues to return again and again for sold-out engagements in London and other markets around the world. He is also a screenwriter (of the award-winning Upright, in which he stars alongside House of The Dragon’s Milly Alcock), a screen actor (Atticus Fetch in Californication, Friar Tuck in Robin Hood 2014, Darius Cracksworth in Disney's The Artful Dodger), and a public speaker (his commencement speeches have over 150 million views online, and will soon be published in book form by Penguin Random House). Stage roles include his acclaimed Judas in the 2014 UK / Australian Arena Tour of Jesus Christ Superstar, and Rosencrantz in the Sydney Theatre Company’s Rosencrantz and Guildenstern Are Dead. He is a voice actor, has published two children's books and a graphic novel, and sometimes get into trouble for criticising fundamentalists of all stripes. His 2020 studio album, Apart Together, peaked at #2 on the ARIA charts. Among many accolades, he has won two Olivier Awards for Best Musical, a British Composers Award for Best Score, a Logie for Best Supporting Actor, an ACTAA for best TV comedy performance, an Edinburgh Comedy Award for best Newcomer, a Whats On Stage Award for Best Actor in a Musical, The Richard Dawkins Award for Science Communication, and an Order of Australia for Services to the Arts and the Community. He has been nominated for some Tonys and a Grammy.

Tour Dates

Vancouver BC Sat Aug 3 Queen Elizabeth Theatre

Portland OR Tue Aug 6 Newmark Theatre

Seattle WA Wed Aug 7 Moore Theatre

San Francisco CA Fri Aug 9 Masonic Auditorium

Los Angeles CA Sat Aug 10 Orpheum Theatre

Denver CO Tue Aug 13 Paramount Theatre

Austin TX Thu Aug 15 ACL Live – Moody Theatre

Dallas TX Fri Aug 16 Majestic Theatre

Toronto ON Tue Aug 20 Massey Hall

Minneapolis MN Wed Aug 21 State Theatre

Boston MA Fri Aug 23 Boch Center Shubert Theatre

Washington DC Sat Aug 24 Warner Theatre

New York NY Sun Aug 25 Town Hall