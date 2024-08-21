Tim Curry Appearing in New Horror Movie STREAM; First Feature Film in 14 Years

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Iconic performer Tim Curry will be making a return to the big screen, Variety reports. Following years of mostly voiceover performances, the actor will be seen in the new horror movie Stream, which is now playing in select theaters. This is his first feature film in 14 years, his last appearance being in the 2010 comedy Burke & Hare.

In a statement, Stream Writer/director Michael Leavy said "it has been a really hard secret to keep and contain our excitement, especially for this long. We are so happy and thrilled to bring Tim back to the movies and back to the big screen!"

Other recent projects include a voiceover role in Star Wars: The Clone Wars and the TV remake of The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

Tim Curry is an English actor, voice actor and singer. He is known for his work in a diverse range of theatre, film, and television productions, often portraying villainous roles or character parts. Curry rose to prominence with his portrayal of Dr. Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Picture Show (1975), reprising the role he had originated in the 1973 London and 1974 Los Angeles stage productions of The Rocky Horror Show. Curry is also known for playing Pennywise the Clown in the miniseries of Stephen King's It, in addition to films such as Clue, Addam's Family Reunion, and Home Alone 2: Lost in New York

His other stage work includes various roles in the original West End production of Hair, Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart in the 1980 Broadway production of Amadeus, the Pirate King in the 1982 West End production of The Pirates of Penzance, Alan Swann in the Broadway production of My Favourite Year and King Arthur in Broadway and West End productions of Spamalot from 2005 to 2007.