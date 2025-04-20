Jinkx Monsoon Opens Up About What Role Gave Her Permission for Medical Transition

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Jinkx Monsoon, currently portraying the role of Ruth in Pirates! The Penzance Musical, opened about which iconic role inspired her begin her medical transition. Ironically, it was neither of her roles on Broadway. It was her role off-Broadway as Audrey in Little Shop of Horrors.

“Being cast as Audrey was what gave me permission to finally begin my medical transition,” she said to the New York Times. “It was like, ‘I think the world’s ready to see you as an actress. They don’t need to see you as a drag queen, they don’t need you to perform maleness for them anymore — they see you as the actress you wanted to be."

To read more about the story, you can find the article here.

Photo Credit: Bruce Glikas

About Jinkx Monsoon

Hera Hoffer, best known under the stage name Jinkx Monsoon, is an American drag queen, actress, singer and comedian. She has been noted for her celebrity impersonations, quick wit, and musical theatre-inspired performance style.

In November 2022, it was announced that she would join the Broadway company of the musical Chicago, playing the role of Mama Morton for eight weeks, becoming the first drag queen to perform in a major Broadway musical.



From April 2, 2024 to May 26, 2024, Monsoon portrayed Audrey in the Off-Broadway production of Little Shop of Horrors. Now, she is portraying the role of Ruth in Pirates! The Penzance Musical.