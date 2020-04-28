Tickets Onsale For Victory Gardens' Streaming Production of FUN HOME
As BroadwayWorld previously reported, Victory Gardens will stream their production of Fun Home for two weeks in May! Tickets are now onsale, and details have been revealed on how to watch the production online!
How It Works
Choose any performance, and any seats: tickets all cost $20, and you'll be able to view the Fun Home stream once anytime between May 12 and May 24, 2020. You'll need to log in or create a VG account to complete your ticket purchase. A few days before the streaming window starts, we'll send you an email with instructions on how to access the stream on Vimeo, and a test video to try out. Enjoy the performance whenever suits your schedule, May 12-24.
Have student group or class you'd like to share Fun Home with? Please contact Kellan Kryak at groups@victorygardens.org for special student pricing.
Located outside the United States? As long as you can purchase tickets on our site and watch videos on Vimeo, you'll be able to enjoy Fun Home.
Synopsis
Hailed as one of Broadway's most original musicals and the winner of 5 Tony Awards, Fun Home is a groundbreaking story inspired by Alison Bechdel's best-selling graphic memoir. In this intimate musical, Alison sets out to unravel the many mysteries of her childhood through a series of memories and conversations - from her coming out to her moving journey to acceptance. Gary Griffin (Hand to God, Never the Sinner) directs this emotionally charged family drama.
For more information, visit victorygardens.org/event/fun-home-streaming/.
Watch the trailer for the production below:
