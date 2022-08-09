Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Ain't No Mo'
Tickets Are Now on Sale For AIN'T NO MO, Coming to Broadway in November

The production will begin performances on Broadway at the Belasco Theatre on Thursday, November 3 ahead of an official opening on Thursday, December 1.

Aug. 9, 2022  

Ain't No Mo'

Tickets are now on sale to the general public for Ain't No Mo'. Written by and starring Jordan E. Cooper, Ain't No Mo' will begin performances on Broadway at the Belasco Theatre (111 W. 44th St) on Thursday, November 3 ahead of an official opening on Thursday, December 1. Tickets are available via www.aintnomobway.com, www.telecharge.com or by calling 212-239-6200.

Having premiered to overwhelming acclaim at The Public Theater, Ain't No Mo' dares to ask the incendiary question, "What if the U.S. government attempted to solve racism ... by offering Black Americans one-way plane tickets to Africa?" The answer comes in the form of an outrageous and high-octane comedy about being Black in today's America. From the mischievous mind of the youngest American playwright in Broadway history, Jordan E. Cooper ("The Ms. Pat Show"), Ain't No Mo' seamlessly blends sketch comedy, satire and avant garde theater to leave audiences crying with laughter-and thinking through the tears.

The New York Times heralded Cooper as one of "a generation of Black playwrights whose fiercely political and formally inventive works are challenging audiences, critics, and the culture at large to think about race, and racism, in new ways."

The creative team includes director Stevie Walker-Webb making his Broadway debut, and the design team is three-time Tony Award winner Scott Pask (scenic design), two-time Tony-nominated Emilio Sosa (costume design) and Adam Honoré (lighting design). Wagner Johnson Productions serve as General Management.



