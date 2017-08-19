Ticketmaster Warns Against Purchasing Unverified Tickets to SPRINGSTEEN ON BROADWAY

Ticketmaster has issued a warning in regards to those wishing to purchase tickets to Bruce Springsteen's upcoming concert run at Broadway's Walter Kerr theatre. The ticketing website urges perspective audiences to avoid unverified resale and claims tickets have not yet gone on sale for the event and anyone claiming to have tickets is selling 'speculative tickets'.

Ticketmaster released the following statement via Twitter:

For more information on spec tickets, visit Ticketmaster here.

Bruce Springsteen will make his Broadway concert debut this fall with Springsteen on Broadway, a solo show at the Walter Kerr Theatre (219 West 48th Street). Performances for Springsteen on Broadway begin Tuesday, October 3, with an official opening on Thursday, October 12. Springsteen will perform five shows a week through November 26th.



The creative team for Springsteen on Broadway includes Heather Wolensky (scenic design), Natasha Katz (lighting design) and Brian Ronan (sound design).



Bruce Springsteen's recording career spans over 40 years, beginning with 1973's 'Greetings from Asbury Park, NJ' (Columbia Records). He has released 18 studio albums, garnered 20 Grammys, won an Oscar, been inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, received a Kennedy Center Honor, and was MusiCares' 2013 Person of the Year. Springsteen's memoir 'Born to Run' (Simon & Schuster) and its companion album 'Chapter and Verse' were released in September 2016, and he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom in November last year. Springsteen's The River Tour 2016 was named the year's top global tour by both Billboard and Pollstar. 'Born to Run' will be issued in paperback by Simon & Schuster on September 5.

Photo Credit: Walter McBride / WM Photos

