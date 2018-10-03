Ticketmaster Launches FlexPay Option to Pay for Theatre Tickets Over Time

Don't have the cash on hand to purchase tickets to your favorite Broadway show? New options are available through Ticketmaster, which just launched a FlexPay service with Klarna. FlexPay allows customers to make payments over a period of time when purchasing tickets to shows like Hamilton, Mean Girls, Frozen and more.

Ticketmaster outlines instructions below:

-Once you have tickets in your cart, continue to checkout.

-Only purchase amounts that qualify will be offered the FlexPay payment option.

-To begin, view and select your preferred FlexPay payment plan.

-Complete your FlexPay application and "Apply Now". You'll know in seconds if you are approved. Please note, this is an application for credit.

-Once approved, complete your purchase by selecting "Place Order." You will receive an email notification of your payment information and account details from Klarna. To manage your FlexPay account visit Klarna.com.

-If your application was not approved, to continue purchasing your selected tickets, select a different payment method to complete your purchase. You will receive an email within 24-48 hours with the decision and the reason your application was not approved.

Click here for more information about Ticketmaster's Flexpay options.

Klarna is one of Europe's leading payments providers and a newly-licensed bank, which wants to revolutionize the payment experience for shoppers and merchants alike. Founded in Stockholm, Sweden, in 2005, Klarna give online consumers the option to pay now, pay later or over time - offering a simple, safe and smooth checkout experience. Klarna now works with 90,000 merchants. Klarna has 2,000 employees and is active in 14 countries.

