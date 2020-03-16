Thrapp Theatrics Has Created 'Social Distancing' Shirts to Raise Money For The Actors Fund
Growing restrictions amid the coronavirus outbreak has closed bars and entertainment venues across the nation - including Broadway.
Thrapp Theatrics has created "Social Distancing" shirts to help raise funds for those struggling.
Each shirt is $20.
100% of profits will be donated to the Actors Fund.
The Actors Fund is a national human services organization made to meet the needs of the entertainment industry. Services include emergency financial assistance, affordable housing and more.
Click here to purchase a shirt.
Thrapp Theatrics is a production company founded by Off-Broadway producer Jacklyn Thrapp.
