Thrapp Theatrics Has Created 'Social Distancing' Shirts to Raise Money For The Actors Fund

Growing restrictions amid the coronavirus outbreak has closed bars and entertainment venues across the nation - including Broadway.

Thrapp Theatrics has created "Social Distancing" shirts to help raise funds for those struggling.

Each shirt is $20.

100% of profits will be donated to the Actors Fund.

The Actors Fund is a national human services organization made to meet the needs of the entertainment industry. Services include emergency financial assistance, affordable housing and more.

Click here to purchase a shirt.

Thrapp Theatrics is a production company founded by Off-Broadway producer Jacklyn Thrapp.





