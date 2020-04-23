Thomas Sanders to Appear on George Salazar's SUNDAYS ON THE COUCH WITH GEORGE

George Salazar welcomes his third guest, Thomas Sanders, to "Sundays on the Couch with George" this Sunday, April 26, 2020 at 5pm EST/2pm PST on Youtube. Sanders is best known for his original content on Vine and Youtube. His Youtube channel has over 3 million subscribers and he has developed a huge and supportive fanbase through his original and relatable comedic content.

Thomas has decided to raise money for Doctors Without Borders (www.doctorswithoutborders.org) whose teams are responding to the coronavirus emergency on multiple fronts-caring for patients, offering health education and mental health support, and providing training for vital infection control measures in health facilities around the world. DWB is working with local authorities in many of the countries where they have medical projects to help prepare for the impact of COVID-19. A key priority is to keep their regular medical programs running for the tens of thousands of patients and extremely vulnerable communities they help support. This pandemic threatens the lives of people around the world, and presents even greater risks in countries with weak or fragile health systems. The GoFundMe page for this week's episode can be found here: www.gofundme.com/sundays-on-the-couch-ep3.

Last week's episode of "Sundays on the Couch with George" featured two-time Critics Choice Award nominee Nico Santos (NBC's Superstore, Crazy Rich Asians) as the guest and raised $2,000 for The National Domestic Workers Alliance which is helping to provide emergency assistance for home care workers, nannies, and house cleaners to support them in staying safe and staying home, thus helping slow the spread of coronavirus. The majority of the workers the NDWA support are immigrants and women of color who do not have a safety net to fall back on, so assistance for them is crucial to keep them safe and at home. The "Delayed Duets" segment of the show has become a fan favorite of viewers at home and last week's musical performance featured Salazar and Santos as their Filipino aunts singing their rendition of "Endless Love." Watch last week's full episode here:

Salazar and producer Sam Pasternack bring "Sundays on the Couch with George" to YouTube every Sunday at 5pm EST/2pm PST. "Sundays on the Couch" is a weekly, live talk-show that raises money each week for a different organization affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. Salazar sits down with a different special guest every week for traditional Q&A segments, non-traditional and hilarious game segments, and the occasional musical performance. Throughout the show, viewers can make $10 donations via a GoFundMe link set up for a charity of the guest's choosing. Each $10 donation earns a chance to win a spot in #SundayStudyHall, a post-show private Zoom conference with Salazar and his guest. "Sundays on the Couch with George" streams live on Salazar's YouTube page (www.youtube.com/georgesalazaryt).

Photo Credit: Jennifer Broski





Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You