Thomas Nickell to Launch 2025–26 Season with Solo Recital at Tenri Cultural Institute

American composer and pianist Thomas Nickell will open his 2025–26 season with a solo recital at New York City’s Tenri Cultural Institute (43A W. 13th St.) on Friday, October 10, 2025 at 7:00 p.m.

The program will feature selections from Zoltán Kodály’s 9 Piano Pieces Op. 3, works from Franz Liszt’s Harmonies Poétiques et Religieuses, Galina Ustvolskaya’s Piano Sonata No. 5, and Beethoven’s Piano Sonata No. 21 in C Major, Op. 53 (“Waldstein”).

Nickell, known for blending classical tradition with contemporary soundscapes, has performed widely in the U.S. and Europe, with appearances at Zankel Hall at Carnegie Hall, Symphony Center in Chicago, and international festivals. His compositions include Innisfree, premiered at Carnegie Hall in 2018, and works for solo instruments, chamber ensembles, and orchestra.

Tickets are $50 general admission and $25 for students/seniors, available via Eventbrite. More information is available at thomasnickellmusic.com.