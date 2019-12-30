Thomas Kail and Michelle Williams are Engaged & Expecting Their First Child

Congratulations are in order! "Hamilton" director Thomas Kail and "Fosse/Verdon" star Michelle Williams have announced they are engaged to be married - and they are expecting their first child!

Thomas Kail won the 2016 Tony Award for Best Direction of a Musical for Hamilton. Kail's Broadway credits include In the Heights (Tony nom.), Lombardi, Magic/Bird. Off-Broadway: Hamilton (the Public; Drama Desk, Lortel and Obie Awards), In the Heights (Callaway Award, Drama Desk/OCC noms), Randy Newman's Faust and The Wiz (City Center), Broke-ology and When I Come to Die (LCT), Family Furniture (The Flea, Drama Desk nom), The Tutors (2ST Uptown).



His other credits include Broke-ology (Williamstown), Once on This Island (Paper Mill) and In the Heights (national tour). Co-creator/director of hip-hop improv group Freestyle Love Supreme. Martin E. Segal Award from Lincoln Center.

Michelle Williams is an American actress. She starred in the popular television teen drama series Dawson's Creek (1998-2003). She earned her first Academy Award in 2005 for her performance as the wife of a gay man in Brokeback Mountain. Williams went on to gain critical acclaim for playing emotionally troubled women coping with loss or loneliness in the independent dramas Wendy and Lucy (2008), Blue Valentine (2010), and Manchester by the Sea (2016). For portraying Marilyn Monroe in My Week with Marilyn (2011), she won a Golden Globe Award for Best Actress. Film credits also include Shutter Island (2010), the fantasy film Oz the Great and Powerful (2013), the musical The Greatest Showman (2017), and the superhero film Venom (2018).



On Broadway, Williams has starred in revivals of the musical Cabaret in 2014 and the drama Blackbird in 2016. For playing a sexually abused woman in Blackbird, she received a nomination for the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Play.

Williams played Gwen Verdon on "Fosse/Verdon," a limited series that Kail executive produced and directed.





