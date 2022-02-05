This is Not a Theatre Company to Present Audio Play A LITTLE DRAPE OF HEAVEN

Building on a history of ground-breaking immersive theatre, This Is Not A Theatre Company

brings the site-specific audio play A Little Drape of Heaven to a closet near you. The production is written by Mahesh Dattani and stars Swati Das. Part of This is Not a Theatre Company's Play(s) At Home series, the audio play centers around a precious and unique sari awaits the presence of a boy to pull them out of the closet and drape them on his slender shoulders. In the meantime, the sari shares secrets with anyone who cares to hold a fabric close to their heart. To listen to this piece: go to your closet, find a piece of clothing to hold close to your heart, and press play on the audio link that comes with your confirmation email.

The production is meant to be experienced inside your own closet. This piece is self-scheduled, and can be done at any time. It is 35 minutes long and tickets are $7.00 (with a limited number of $1.00 tickets available). For tickets, click here.

Mahesh Dattani is a playwright and stage director. His published works include Final Solutions

and Other Plays, an edition of Collected Works published by Penguin India, Brief Candle And

Other Plays, and Me And My Plays (Penguin). In 1998 Dattani won the prestigious Sahitya

Akademi Award, the highest award for a literary work in India, for his book Final Solutions and

Other Plays. His plays have been translated into and performed in Hindi, Gujarati, German,

Japanese, Nepali, Odiya and Kannada, have been performed in England, Canada, Australia, Sri

Lanka, Dubai, and the United States, and have been studied and performed in universities all

over India and abroad.



Swati Das is a Mumbai based film and stage actress. Her production of The Vagina Monologues

has been running for 17 years in India. She is featured in many Bollywood films, the most widely

recognized ones being Hindi Medium and Skater Girl.



Named one of the Top 5 Immersive Companies in NYC by Jonathan Mandell of tdf.org, This Is

Not a Theatre Company creates site-based, immersive, multi-sensory, participatory dance-

theatre that can be smelled, touched, and tasted as well as seen and heard. This theatre is not

something to passively consume, but to co-create. With each production, This Is Not a Theatre

Company asks the audience to perceive the world in new ways, to empathize in new ways, and

to practice creativity. For more information about the company, click here.